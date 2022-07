In just over 12 months, The Nutrition Couch Podcast produced by dietitians Leanne Ward and Susie Burrell for ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network has hit 1 million downloads.

The Nutrition Couch is a health podcast hosted and produced by qualified dietitians hosted by Susie Burrell and Leanna Ward. Throughout each episode, Burrell and Ward share their experience in working with everyday Australian women to achieve their health and well-being goals.

Each week the podcast covers topical news issues, client case studies, listener diet questions and their most popular episode format – a weekly supermarket produce review where Burrell and Ward break down some of the good and not so good products found in local supermarkets.

Co-host of The Nutrition Couch and Sydney-based dietitian Susie Burrell said: “When we started the show, we wanted to share the experiences we have working with real Australians in helping them to eat better. Our goal is to give our busy listeners practical, user-friendly and evidence-based advice from a range of qualified professionals.”

Fellow co-host and Brisbane-based Instagram dietitian Leanne Ward said: “I think one of the reasons The Nutrition Couch has been so popular, is that it can be quite difficult to find sources of credible nutrition information.

“There are few regulations controlling who can give out personalised nutrition advice, with influencers, celebrities, or those who have completed a basic online course able to call themselves a nutritionist. Our goal with the podcast is to share professional dietary information in an easy to digest format.”

Since the launch of the show, Burrell and Ward have built a strong allegiance of followers with feedback from listeners indicating The Nutrition Couch has helped them to navigate the supermarket via access to information regarding common food related issues and solutions.

With Burrell leading the conversation on hormones and children’s nutrition and Ward specialising in fat loss and gut health, the duo have found the perfect recipe for podcast success.

To celebrate their 1 million downloads and connect with fans in person, The Nutrition Couch have three live shows planned in the coming months in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, with tickets available via their website.