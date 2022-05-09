“Look Out Australia!” The Kyle & Jackie O Show Is Finally Going National

The Kyle and Jackie O Show is finally going national! Yes, that’s right King Kyle will be in our ears nationwide.

Sydney siders won’t be the only ones treated to such segments like Tradie Vs Lady or Sandiland’s calling out a sexist podcaster.

ARN’s biggest KIIS and PURE GOLD Network shows are now broadcast nationwide as the programs are syndicated across the country via ARN’s owned and repped regional stations.

The familiar faces (and voices) of KIIS Network’s Kyle & Jackie O and Will & Woody along with PURE GOLD’s Jonesy & Amanda and Christian O’Connell will expand their reach and listenership, with their wealth of radio knowledge set to complement ARN’s commitment to, and the strength of the network’s, live and localised approach across its regional stations.

All ARN regional stations will continue to broadcast local content, boosted with a curated selection of ARN’s survey topping metro-based shows.

Duncan Campbell, ARN’s chief content officer, said: “Live and local content is still well and truly at the heart of ARN. With over 100 breakfast teams now sitting under the ARN umbrella, we are passionate about, and committed to continuing to create content that each community wants to hear.”

“Each show has been strategically selected, using the expertise of both the regional and metro teams, to appear on stations with complementary content and audiences.

Kyle & Jackie O will share their celebrity-fuelled content with an even bigger audience as their Hour of Power show is streamed to an additional 21 regional stations.

Will & Woody’s drive show will now be broadcast across 19 additional regional stations, with their high vibrancy, banter and spontaneity set to entertain Australians no matter where in the country they may be.

A streamlined GOLD programming of The Christian O’Connell Show and Jonesy & Amanda’s JAM Nation will now also be syndicated across an additional 29 and 18 regional stations respectively.

ARN’s group content director regional, Ryan Rathbone said: “The addition of these highly entertaining and popular national shows to the regional line-ups will further strengthen the listening experience for our audiences, and the content should inspire the next generation of stars who are currently shaping the sound of regional radio.”

As always, all show content will be available cross-platform, meaning that consumers can listen to their heart’s content, both live and catch-up on-demand, via the iHeartRadio app.