Telstra’s Belong Partners With The Sydney Sixers Men’s & Women’s Teams

Belong is proud to announce its partnership with the Sydney Sixers Men’s and Women’s teams, marking the launch of a three-year contract with the club and Belong’s first major sporting sponsorship.

The partnership will see Belong support Sydney Sixers’ mission to empower all fans and players to embrace their individuality regardless of age, gender and ability.

Aaliah Eggins-Bryson, head of product and marketing at Belong, said the partnership aligns with Belong’s mission to help all Australians feel like they belong.

“At Belong, we’re committed to supporting communities and initiatives that drive positive impact. The Sydney Sixers do just this – and we couldn’t be prouder to kick off our partnership with such a fantastic club.

“Sport brings people together, and connection is of the utmost importance to us at Belong. We look forward to working with the Sydney Sixers team to help empower sports stars from the ground up, making attending the cricket more accessible to customers and elevating sport – particularly female participation in sport – for fans across the country.”

As part of the sponsorship, we’ll be offering Belong customers, employees, and the wider community a chance to win access to events, fan activations, ticket allocations and money can’t buy experiences and merchandise.

Head of Sydney Sixers, Rachael Haynes, said the partnership was the start of an exciting new chapter for the club.

“The Sixers are extremely proud to partner with Belong for the next three years. The partnership marks an exciting first for both parties – the first major partnership in sport for Belong, and the first time we will have a principal partner across both the men’s and women’s teams for the Sixers,” Haynes said.

“As a club we’re driven by making a positive impact, whether that be on our fans, on our sport or on our wider community. We want everyone to feel like they belong at the Sixers.

“We want to partner with organisations who care genuinely and thrive on bringing people together.”