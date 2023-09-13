Taboola Introduces New AI That Maximizes Conversions From Native Ad Campaigns

Taboola Introduces New AI That Maximizes Conversions From Native Ad Campaigns
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, has announced significant advancements in its performance advertising-focused bidding technology, called Maximize Conversions.

This technology empowers Taboola advertisers to evolve beyond manual and time-consuming cost per click (CPC) bidding strategies, in favour of simply specifying a budget and having Taboola’s algorithm automate the CPC bid to drive as many conversions as possible while staying within budget.

More than one thousand Taboola advertisers have already used Maximize Conversions to drive results. Advertisers are seeing up to 50 per cent boost in conversions while maintaining their cost per acquisition (CPA), as well as some advertisers seeing reduced CPA by nearly 20%. In addition to making ad campaigns more effective, Maximize Conversions has also provided immense benefit in making campaigns more efficient, reducing the time in which advertisers get to their optimal results by half.

Maximize Conversions is designed to give advertisers flexibility for their campaigns. The technology can be used without a target CPA, which delivers against an advertiser’s daily budget, driving the most conversions at the lowest cost. When used with a target CPA, it delivers performance at a CPA they control.

“Advertisers deserve technology that drives ROI simply and effectively, and Maximize Conversions delivers exactly that,” said Adam Singolda (lead image), CEO and founder, Taboola. “We’re taking the guesswork out of CPC bidding, making it so that advertisers can simply share their goals, and our AI takes care of the rest. Our AI is trained on first party contextual signals from more than 9,000 publishers and nearly 600 million daily active users, giving advertisers using Maximize Conversions a competitive advantage in reaching customers. We’re seeing incredible results from this technology – delivering large amounts of customers, saving costs, time and more. I expect nearly half of our advertisers will adopt this offering in 2024.”




Please login with linkedin to comment

taboola

Latest News

A Customer Loyalty Test In The Face Of Energy Price Hikes
  • Opinion

A Customer Loyalty Test In The Face Of Energy Price Hikes

In this guest post, Yann Burden (lead image) from marketing platform Pendula, talks the marketing challenges in Australia’s energy sector, as raised fees are now turning into raised bills and, ultimately, customer churn… Australia is home to one of the world’s most cutthroat energy markets. Over 25 energy retailers are locked in competition for the […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Social Hype Vs Marketing Strategy: What Drives Campaign Success?
  • Opinion

Social Hype Vs Marketing Strategy: What Drives Campaign Success?

Upali Dasgupta, marketing director APAC at Meltwater, reflects on whether social hype can drive true campaign success on its own. That’s right, folks, we’re still talking Barbie and Oppenheimer. Barbie has been a spectacular success, making history as the first billion-dollar box office hit for a female director. Warner Bros has dubbed it “Barbillion”, with the ticket […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Shondell Becomes SAFM’s $50K Alphabucks Winner
  • Media

Shondell Becomes SAFM’s $50K Alphabucks Winner

Playing with SAFM Adelaide’s breakfast hosts Bec & Soda, Shondell was among 48 other Adelaide listeners who were vying for the $50,000 today, Wednesday 13 September. The game of $50k Alphabucks required Shondell to get ten answers correct all starting with the same letter within 30 seconds. The order of play was drawn at random and […]

Richard Clune Relinquishes Robb Report, Forms New Brand Agency
  • Marketing

Richard Clune Relinquishes Robb Report, Forms New Brand Agency

Robb Report ANZ, editor-in-chief, Richard Clune, has stepped down from his stewardship of luxury title after four years at the helm. Clune, who guided the Robb Report brand to newfound success in Australia and New Zealand, will concentrate on his new strategic brand agency and other editorial endeavours while also taking up a remote role […]

Coles 360 Hires New Talent
  • Marketing

Coles 360 Hires New Talent

Is the weight of your Coles basket giving you calluses and a sore wrist? You have these people to blame.

Pain Is Holding 64% Of Aussies Back From Movement New Research Reveals
  • Marketing

Pain Is Holding 64% Of Aussies Back From Movement New Research Reveals

A new national survey, the 2023 Voltaren Pain In Movement Study, revealed that 7 in 10 Australians (71.5 per cent) enjoy movement or exercise as it makes them feel better physically, happier, stronger, and healthier, however 63.9 per cent have admitted to avoiding movement or exercise due to pain at some point. To encourage Australians […]