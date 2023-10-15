Steve Price Inducted Into 2023 Hall of Fame as SCA Awarded 30 ACRA’s

SSCA has received 30 ACRA Awards including Best On-Air Team (Provincial), Best New Talent On Air, Podcast Of The Year, Podcast Host Of The Year and Marketing Team Of The Year.

Pictured Above – left to right; Blair Woodcock, head of regional content at SCA. Steve Price, former Triple M Townsville presenter. Dave Cameron, chief content officer at SCA.

Steve ‘Pricey’ Price, who hosted Breakfast on 102.3 Triple M Townsville for an impressive 32 years, before announcing his retirement in May this year, was inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame at the 34th annual awards show.

The ACRAS were presented at a gala event in Sydney attended by 1,000 radio personalities and executives from around the country. SCA won ACRAs across a diverse array of categories for its on and off-air talent, marketing, production, music and community work from all over the country in the metro, non-metro, provincial and country categories.

The Hit Network’s Jimmy Smith and Nath Roye, who now host the Hit Nights show nationally, were named Best On Air Team (provincial) for their Hit100.9 Hobart Breakfast show.

The Brenno Best New Talent on Air – Radio (Metro) went to Laura ‘Loz’ O’Callaghan from 104.7 Triple M, Adelaide’s Breakfast show, Roo, Ditts & Loz.

Ellie Angel-Mobbs from Hit104.7 Canberra and Michael Moffett from 106.3 Triple M Coffs Harbour won Individual Talent of the Year for provincial and country respectively.

Angel-Mobbs also won Best Music Host (Metro) at B105, while Sean Brown from Hit 106.9, Newcastle won Best Music Host (provincial).

LiSTNR’s multi-award winning podcast, The Children in the Pictures added two new trophies to its haul, winning Podcast of the Year and Darcy Thomson winning Best Podcast Producer (Audio) for the podcast series.

In addition, Abbie Chatfield from It’s A Lot was named Podcast Host of the Year, and 90.9 Sea FM’s Bianca, Ben & Lakey’s Lift the Lid won Best Podcast by a Radio Show.

The Gudinski Australian Music Champion award went to Triple M’s Homegrown with Matty O.

SCA’s Marketing Team also won Marketing Team of the Year.

“To win a total of 30 ACRA awards across such a diverse range of categories across the Hit and Triple M networks and LiSTNR is a huge testament to our talented people. We’re really proud of the depth and breadth of talent we have at SCA and to have so many recognised at the ACRAs is an incredible success story. A huge congratulations to all the winners and all our people who helped along the way,” SCA chief content officer, Dave Cameron, said.

Paying tribute to Pricey’s Hall of Fame induction, Cameron said: “It’s rare that an entire city hears one voice for breakfast every weekday for 32 years, or to have a career that spans more than five decades but that is what you get with the undisputed King of Townsville and radio legend Steve ‘Pricey’ Price OAM”.

“His approach to delivering localism sets the precedent for all of our Triple M stations in their respective communities. His name is synonymous with radio however Pricey’s impact reaches far beyond the mic. He has truly affected and bettered the lives of people in and around North Queensland, with countless fundraising and community missions, in good times and bad”.

“As Australia’s biggest audio content creation company, SCA is committed to producing premium local content delivered by our people across the country. The power of audio is nothing without our dedicated people who bring it to life in so many ways. The industry’s coveted annual awards showcase our range of outstanding talent, initiatives, and community work” SCA CEO, John Kelly, said.

“I’d like to sincerely congratulate all the winners and a special call out to Pricey for his dedication to the people of Townsville and his warranted recognition in the Hall of Fame.”