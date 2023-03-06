Special Auckland Top ANZ Agency In WARC 100 Rankings

Special Auckland is the best agency from Australia and New Zealand, according to WARC’s annual agency rankings.

Special Auckland came in at 38th overall, with Publicis Milan, Area 23 from New York, and BETC from Paris making up the top three.

Leo Burnett Sydney and Howatson+Company were the top-performing Australian agencies, coming in a 45th and 48th, respectively. Oglivy’s Mumbai office was the top-performing Asia-Pacific agency, coming 21st overall.

Aussie agencies performed better when it came to individual campaign performance, however. Leo Burnett’s “One House to Save Many” for Suncorp, a joint effort between its Melbourne and Sydney offices, came 15th.

Special Auckland’s work for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, “David’s Unusables” came 18th.

Howatson+Company’s “Rejected Ales” for Matilda Bay came 30th.

DDB Aotearoa Auckland’s and Tribal Worldwide Auckland’s “iTest” campaign for Samsung came 52nd. Clemenger BBDO Melbourne’s “Solar Exchange” for Victoria Bitter came 94th and DDB Sydney / Tribal Worldwide Sydney / TRACK Sydney’s “The Ad Break Championship – Gti Hijack” campaign for VW just scraped in, coming 99th.

Change The Ref’s “The Lost Class” campaign, via Leo Burnett Chicago scooped the overall best campaign award.

Oglivy was the best agency network, with DDB Worldwide and FCB coming second and third, respectively. WPP, Omnicom, and Interpublic were the top three holding companies.

For what it’s worth, here at B&T we think that WPP is the biggest holding company as well, kind of.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Unilever, and Canada’s Restaurant Brands International were the top three advertisers. Australia’s Suncorp was the only top 100 advertiser.

The top three brands were Burger King (aka Hungry Jack’s), Heineken, and Google.