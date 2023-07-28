Sonos & Amplify Pair For Song To Give You A “Psychophysiological Response”

Audio manufacturer Sonos has teamed up with global creative agency Amplify and Grammy, Emmy and ARIA-winning producer Eric J Dubowsky to create ‘Frisson Trigger’ an immersive original song.

Tasked with bringing Sonos’ brand platform, “Nothing feels like Sonos,” to life in Australia, Amplify’s creative team used the concept of “frisson” – a territory that showcases immersive sound’s ability to evoke deep emotions and elicit physical sensations. In French, “frisson” translates to “goosebumps.”

The result was ‘Frisson Trigger’ a song “engineered to cause a psychophysiological response that can manifest as shivers, an elevated heart rate and dilated pupils,” apparently.

Written, produced, and mixed by Eric J, the track was created using scientific research that pointed to certain compositional and sonic qualities being consistent ‘triggers’ of frisson.

The track further harnesses the full capabilities of Dolby Atmos and Sonos’ breakthrough spatial audio speaker Sonos Era 300, and showcases the limitless possibilities of spatial audio innovation.

Amplify was responsible for the concept, overseeing the production of the track, online film content and the design and production of a launch event for ‘Frisson Trigger.’

M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment PR has managed all earned media for the campaign.

“From the beginning, we recognised frisson as the ideal concept to establish Sonos’ presence in the market and create a cultural connection to music,” said Pete Pedersen, Sonos’ VP for marketing communication.

“Frisson is something most of us have felt without understanding how or why it happens, so it sparked an inspiring journey of discovery that builds on Sonos’ continual commitment to understanding the transformative power of sound. The creation of ‘Frisson Trigger’ underscores Sonos sound innovation with listening experiences that help people feel more from the music they love – we couldn’t be more excited to share it with the world.”

“We’re very grateful to have had the opportunity to bring art and science together to create an extraordinary, permanent cultural artifact in the form of ‘Frisson Trigger’. Developing this campaign with Sonos and Eric J was a truly fascinating experience and we commend the bravery of our Sonos client to pursue such an innovative, experimental idea. It feels like we’ve opened Pandora’s box with this one. There is so much more to explore,” added Amplify ECD Tim Baggott.

‘Frisson Trigger’ by Eric J is out now on Apple Music.

Credits

Client: Sonos

Pete Pedersen, Vice President Marketing Communications

Phillipa Thomas, Head of Growth Market, Communications and Advocacy

Kate Baddeley, Senior PR Specialist ANZ

Creative and lead agency: Amplify

Ian Davidson, Business Director

Tim Baggott, Executive Creative Director

Buster Moxham, Midweight Creative

Susan Alzaim, Junior Designer

Aaron Bilham, Executive Producer

Josephine Wyburn, Associate Producer

PR & Amplification: M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment

Saynaree Oudomvilay, Senior Account Director

Michaela Marinucci, Account Manager

Montana Crab, Account Executive