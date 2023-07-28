Sonos & Amplify Pair For Song To Give You A “Psychophysiological Response”

Sonos & Amplify Pair For Song To Give You A “Psychophysiological Response”
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Audio manufacturer Sonos has teamed up with global creative agency Amplify and Grammy, Emmy and ARIA-winning producer Eric J Dubowsky to create ‘Frisson Trigger’ an immersive original song.

Tasked with bringing Sonos’ brand platform, “Nothing feels like Sonos,” to life in Australia, Amplify’s creative team used the concept of “frisson” – a territory that showcases immersive sound’s ability to evoke deep emotions and elicit physical sensations. In French, “frisson” translates to “goosebumps.”

The result was ‘Frisson Trigger’ a song “engineered to cause a psychophysiological response that can manifest as shivers, an elevated heart rate and dilated pupils,” apparently.

Written, produced, and mixed by Eric J, the track was created using scientific research that pointed to certain compositional and sonic qualities being consistent ‘triggers’ of frisson.

The track further harnesses the full capabilities of Dolby Atmos and Sonos’ breakthrough spatial audio speaker Sonos Era 300, and showcases the limitless possibilities of spatial audio innovation.

Amplify was responsible for the concept, overseeing the production of the track, online film content and the design and production of a launch event for ‘Frisson Trigger.’

M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment PR has managed all earned media for the campaign.

“From the beginning, we recognised frisson as the ideal concept to establish Sonos’ presence in the market and create a cultural connection to music,” said Pete Pedersen, Sonos’ VP for marketing communication.

“Frisson is something most of us have felt without understanding how or why it happens, so it sparked an inspiring journey of discovery that builds on Sonos’ continual commitment to understanding the transformative power of sound. The creation of ‘Frisson Trigger’ underscores Sonos sound innovation with listening experiences that help people feel more from the music they love – we couldn’t be more excited to share it with the world.”

“We’re very grateful to have had the opportunity to bring art and science together to create an extraordinary, permanent cultural artifact in the form of ‘Frisson Trigger’. Developing this campaign with Sonos and Eric J was a truly fascinating experience and we commend the bravery of our Sonos client to pursue such an innovative, experimental idea. It feels like we’ve opened Pandora’s box with this one. There is so much more to explore,” added Amplify ECD Tim Baggott.

‘Frisson Trigger’ by Eric J is out now on Apple Music.

Credits

Client: Sonos
Pete Pedersen, Vice President Marketing Communications
Phillipa Thomas, Head of Growth Market, Communications and Advocacy
Kate Baddeley, Senior PR Specialist ANZ

Creative and lead agency: Amplify
Ian Davidson, Business Director
Tim Baggott, Executive Creative Director
Buster Moxham, Midweight Creative
Susan Alzaim, Junior Designer
Aaron Bilham, Executive Producer
Josephine Wyburn, Associate Producer

PR & Amplification: M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment
Saynaree Oudomvilay, Senior Account Director
Michaela Marinucci, Account Manager
Montana Crab, Account Executive

Please login with linkedin to comment

amplify Sonos

Latest News

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
  • Advertising

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh

“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey.   The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
  • Technology

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
  • Technology

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication

DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising
  • Technology

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising

An in-game advertising campaign for New Balance has “significantly increased” footfall to its stores in Australia, with the company saying it marked a “breakthrough” for the market. Working with digital ad firm Azerion, offline attribution and data shop Lifesight and independent agency Yakkazoo which implemented the campaign, New Balance saw impressive results from the in-game […]

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus
  • Media

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup  2023™. Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers. Samsung customers in Australia will now have access […]

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%
  • Technology

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%

Do you love reading about the world's richest people getting even more filthy rich? Get the dirt on Meta's numbers here.