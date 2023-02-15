SCA Posts Half Years – Revenues Stagnant But Will Pay Dividend
Southern Cross Media Group has today announced its financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2022.
The following table shows comparisons to the prior corresponding period:
The results for H1 FY22 exclude the $1.7M cost offset and $0.5M tax impact of the Public Interest News Gathering (PING) government grant received by SCA in FY22. The PING grant is included in SCA’s FY22 statutory results as an offset to employee expenses.
Highlights of the numbers inlcuded:
- SCA’s metro radio revenue grew 6.8% during the half, increasing its share of revenue when compared to 4.6% market growth. This result was underpinned by record radio audiences and SCA maintaining the #1 Metro radio network in the coveted 25-54 audience demographic (around 70% of advertising briefs target this demographic).
- SCA’s audio revenue of $200.4M was up $6.7M or 3.5%, although audio EBITDA of $40.6M was $3.7M or 8.3% below the prior corresponding period reflecting ongoing investment in scaling LiSTNR, as well as wage increases and CPI-linked increases in broadcast transmission costs.
- LiSTNR reached 1.2M signed-up users and monthly stream starts on LiSTNR reached 5.9M, compared to just 1.7M two years ago.
- Digital audio revenue grew 37.5% to $10.5M, significantly exceeding digital audio market growth of 11%. The digital audio EBITDA loss of $9.3M narrowed by 12.3% compared to the prior year.
- Regional broadcast media markets had a challenging period. SCA’s regional radio revenue was down 2.5% while television revenue was down 9.5%. This contraction was mostly due to the lower spends by some key national advertiser segments and subdued recovery by small and medium businesses.
- SCA was delighted to expand our national sales representation network to include ACE Radio’s 21 radio stations which are mostly located in regional Victoria this year.
- All broadcast media markets performed more strongly in the first four months of the period than in November and December. In the case of audio, revenue growth of 8.7% in the first four months was paired with a contraction of 5.1% in the final two months. The advertising categories that declined the most included Government (down 28.8%), Consumer Electronics (down 19.5%), and Financial Services (down 37.4%).
- Despite inflationary pressures, group expenses were limited to 1.7% over the prior corresponding period, as a result of prudent and targeted cost management initiatives.
- SCA’s balance sheet remains strong and able to support future growth and consistent returns for shareholders. Net debt of $102.5M is modest and debt facilities are locked in with low margins until January 2026.
- Free cash conversion of 78% was higher than the prior corresponding period as working capital continued to normalise and capex reduced.
SCA will pay a fully franked interim dividend of 4.6 cents per share, up from 4.5 cents per share in the prior corresponding period. At 76% of NPAT, the interim dividend is towards the top end of SCA’s policy to pay dividends of 65% to 85% of NPAT.
SCA has to date bought back 83.3% of the shares permitted under the on-market share buy-back at a total cost of $24.4M. The Board intends to resume the buy-back after today’s results and continue it until expiry of the permitted 12 months in early April.
SCA CEO, Grant Blackley (lead image), said: “SCA’s portfolio of audio assets, supported by our efficient and resilient operating structure, is positioning us for growth while continuing to return funds to shareholders through fully franked dividends and our on-market share buy-back.
“SCA creates more live and on-demand audio content than anyone else in Australia. And our investment in digital infrastructure over the past five years means we create an ever-expanding range of content for our audiences to enjoy anywhere, at any time, on the device of their choice. Despite reducing our headcount by 12% since 2019, we have grown our content output by 66% or 400,000 hours over the same period.
“Audiences for our broadcast content in the five Metro markets grew to record highs in 2022, making SCA the #1 Metro radio network in the coveted 25-54 audience demographic. This is the money demographic targeted by around 70% of advertising briefs.
“Awareness and use of our LiSTNR digital audio ecosystem continued to scale. With over 1.2 million signed-in users, and nearly 6 million monthly stream starts, LiSTNR is providing critical mass for brands to reach engaged and addressable audiences at scale. Our exclusive Australian sales representation of premium partners, such as Wondery and Stitcher, has expanded the reach of the LiSTNR sales network to 6.6 million monthly listeners. Whether you listen to a Wondery or a Stitcher podcast on LiSTNR or another distribution platform, you’ll always receive advertisements sold exclusively by SCA.
“SCA’s Q3 broadcast radio revenue is forecast to show flat to low single digit growth. January Metro revenue was up 3.4% and, in February, is forecast to be up 2.5%.
“In regional markets, local radio revenue was up 7% in January and is expected to be up 11% in February. However, national radio revenue accounting for approximately 32% of all regional radio revenues, declined by 14.8% in January and is forecast to be back 12% in February. The television market is tracking 10 – 12% below last year for Q3.
“Digital audio revenues will be up more than 65% for January and February compared to the prior corresponding period underpinned by more consumption on platform and new premium content partnerships. We expect the EBITDA loss on digital audio to continue to narrow as revenue grows well ahead of costs.
“For LiSTNR, we are targeting 2 million signed-in users by July 2024, and we currently forecast achieving cashflow break-even during the 2025 financial year.
“On the expense side, we expect non-revenue related costs to be up between 0 and 2% for the full year to 30 June, below prior guidance of 2 – 4%. Financing costs will be around $17 million and full year capex is forecast to reduce by $10M to around $20 million for FY23.”
Please login with linkedin to commentgrant blackley Southern Cross Media Group
Latest News
Revium Pinches BDO’s Rebecca White As Queensland Agency Director
Revium today announced its Australian expansion with the opening of an office in Brisbane and the appointment of Rebecca White as Queensland agency director. With more than twenty years of experience in digital transformation, business growth consulting and digital marketing across myriad industries, White joins Revium from advisory and accounting firm BDO, where she was […]
Brittany Higgins’ Fiancé David Sharaz Resigns From SCA Radio Job
Think this story simply won't die? Get ready for a bit more zombification here.
Coles Liquor “Almost Running” Social Ads On ChatGPT Exec Tells eTail Conference
Coles confirms it's an early adopter of ChatGPT technology. Yet, still can't get the trolleys to run in a straight line.
Twitter Puts The “Hash” In Hashtag As It Relaxes Cannabis Ad Policy
Twitter office biscuit barrel cleaned out this morning after a relaxation in cannabis ad policy.
Amperity Announces Senior Hires Rian Smith & Sam Bessey
Amperity may sound like a pre-dinner snifter designed to stimulate the palate, however that would actually be aperitif.
NBA Basketball School Launches In Australia With Now We Collide
The NBA announces latest basketball promotion in Australia. Gridiron confirms it gave up long ago.
Alicia Keys Declares “Paradis(e) Is On Earth” With Hennessy Paradis Brand Partnership
Hennessy throws off its gun-toting rapper reputation by enlisting Alicia Keys who B&T understands is sans gun-toting.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Show Off Son On Vogue Cover & People Are Losing Their Minds
Haven't been called a wanker or stuck-up for a bit? The simple addition of Vogue to your coffee table should rectify it.
“UnGENderwear Your Underwear” With Revolution360’s Street Art Campaign For Bonds
Bonds the latest brand to show off its PRIDE credentials! Like, what were you expecting? Makita Chainsaws?
Daily ChatGPT: Nissan’s Never-Ending Ariya Lo-Fi Ad
B&T again putting today's articles through ChatGPT. It's a bit like the work experience student you can't mistreat.
Australian Defence Force Launches Latest Recruitment Campaign Via VMLY&R
Latest Defence Force recruitment ad again skirts around that little issue about having to kill people.
“Surreal!” Last Year’s Young Lions Winners Reflect On Cannes. Are You Next?
Cannes brings together the cream of adland to complain about flying economy and whinge about the indifferent French.
Enero Posts Impressive 39% Revenue Growth In Half Yearlies
Cellarman at Pyrmont's Harlequin Pub forced to put on third keg of Asahi after Enero posts shiny half-years.
Wednesday TV Ratings: MAFS Soars Like An Eagle, The Dog House All The More Doggie
Yet again, MAFS confirms its all-conquering status as desperate rivals mull Best Of Red Faces reboot.
The Festival Of Creativity And Design Kicks Off Via Semi Permanent
Semi Permanent may sound like the perennial state of most teenage boys, but as you'll read here, it's a conference.
Aussies Could Soon Opt-Out Of Ad Targeting Based On Personal Information
Big Brother watching just a little bit less on this news. Unless, of course, you use TikTok then you're really rooted.
OMA Annoints Elizabeth McIntyre As New CEO
Outdoor Media Association names new CEO. Apparently having tan lines was advantageous in the recruitment process.
Anzu & Livewire Extend In-Game Advertising Partnership
Anzu and Livewire have extended their advertising partnership. Still fierce rivals at Thursday netball comp, however.
Foxtel Announces Ads On Binge
Are you both BINGE subscriber & regularly at a loss about anti-dandruff shampoos? Help has arrived in the form of ads.
Fostering A Culture Of Belonging In A Hybrid World With Atlassian’s Lisa Cutmore
B&T's chatting with Atlassian’s Lisa Cutmore. No, we didn't feel guilty her picking up the coffee tab.
Daily ChatGPT: Robot Judges The Super Bowl Ads
Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite out best-performing article from the previous day to see if we, as writers, still have any purpose and meaning in this brave new world. And boy, have we got a doozy today. The Super Bowl happened over the weekend and, as ever, the ads and Halftime show […]
Tortoise & Hare Names Martin Carlill In Digital Lead Role
Martin Carlill has won the race to become CX agency Tortoise & Hare's new digital lead.
VaynerMedia Names Yash Murthy As Group Creative Director
VaynerMedia names Yash Murthy as new creative director. Also happy to go by the Yash Man, Murts or the Yash-a-nator.
Indie Agency SLIK Strengthens Indigenous Credentials
If B&T ever handed out a fruit cake for top industry initiative, SLIK would be picking out the glacé cherries today.
Aussie Ad Vet Mat Baxter To Launch Design Agency Huge In Australia
Mat Baxter bringing his design agency Huge to Australia. Here's hoping it's called Huge Down Under.
Create Trustworthy Content Via Taboola & Time Partnership
Is your content so dodgy it comes with the Milli Vanilli seal of approval? This may or may not help with credibility.
Media.Monks: CMOs Will Become CIOs As West Follows China
B&T drops by Media.Monks' Sydney office for this interview and a rather unfortunate 21-6 ping-pong shellacking.
Brand Pride Lands On Sydney Streets via QMS
Sydney streets set to be awash with the Pride rainbow! Which is better than the usual vomit, garbage and dead rats.
Aggressive Anti-Tesla Ad Airs During Super Bowl, While Elon (& Rupert) Watch On From The Stands
Umming and ahing over getting a new Tesla? You'll be "no f@cking waying" after watching this terminal takedown.
“One Of The Best Ads I’ve Ever Seen!” Nissan Unveils Four-Hour Lofi Ad & People Are Loving it!
B&T does warn this ad goes for a butt-aching four hours. That said, we could definitely do with the dwell time.
Pinterest Academy Finally Comes To Aus To Help Marketers Pinch Pennies Off Pinners
Pinterest has launched the Pinterest Academy, an e-learning platform helping advertisers engage and inspire their target audiences on the platform. Courses will start with the basics, covering topics such as ‘Why Pinterest?’ From there, Pinterest Academy courses will share guidance on ad formats and how to use measurement tools. Plus, they will take a look […]
Principals Introduces Semiotics Services To Help Brands Make Deeper Connections
Branding design agency Principals now offering a semiotics service. That's branding and thankfully not gay conversion.
Tuesday TV Ratings: The Hundred With Andy Lee Struggles In Later Time Slot
Hamish & Andy are the chocolate cake of TV - everything's better with it. Or perhaps not, as these numbers infer.
Instagram To Can Live Stream Shopping Feature
Friends planning an intervention over your online shopping addiction? Get the shakes and the chills with this news.
Want A Ticket To Cairns? Here’s What To Tell Your CFO
Cannes In Cairns is undoubtedly THE hottest ticket in town. Although that is completely dependant on Céline touring.
LiSTNR Announced Australia’s Number One Podcast Network
LiSTNR has had a strong start to 2023 reaffirming its position as Australia’s number one podcast network with more than 6.16 million monthly listeners in the January Triton Podcast Ranker released today. LiSTNR also retained the number one podcasts in its genre, including “Hamish & Andy” as Australia’s favourite comedy podcast, “7am” with Schwartz Media […]