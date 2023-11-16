RyanCap’s Foxcatcher Traps Alex Cook For Sales Director Role

RyanCap’s data and technology specialist, Foxcatcher, has announced the the appointment of Alex Cook to the newly created role of sales director.

Cook comes to Foxcatcher most recently from Digital Remedy, where he was the sales director and previously at Amobee and Big Mobile. Cook will be responsible for positioning Foxcatcher’s’ programmatic and proprietary product suite in the market while driving growth and new business development across clients and partners.

Varun John & Alex Cook

The Foxcatcher business strategy is focused on continued expansion across markets, and Alex will lead Foxcatcher’s scale-up into Brisbane and support the growing Sydney market. He will report to the general manager – head of trading, Varun John.

John said: “Foxcatcher’s value is built upon customizing our proprietary technology, FoxID & Worldview, to help drive our programmatic offering in supporting client outcomes through a macro and micro lens. Unlocking value and success for our clients has always been our modus operandi. As the business continues to build momentum, we are growing our team of specialists to meet client demand, focusing on Sydney and Brisbane.

“Cook has a strong track record in the market, having worked with tech and programmatic companies like Nexxen (formerly Amobee) and Digital Remedy, as well as a wealth of experience in executing tech solutions that help drive more impact and potential for brands. We are delighted to welcome Alex to the Foxcatcher team.”

Cook said: “The growth of Foxcatcher over the last three years has been nothing short of extraordinary, and with such a focus nationally on independent agencies, it felt right to join an Australian-based tech company with huge growth plans and locally built products focused on real-world business outcomes for clients.”