Reports: Former Nine Boss Hugh Marks To Launch His Own Production Company

Former Nine CEO Hugh Marks (main photo) is hoping to establish what could be one of Australia’s leading production companies.

Since his departure from Nine Network in 2020, Marks future plans have been unclear and a source of great speculation.

However, industry sources have now indicated that Marks has begun working with former Endemol Shine boss Carl Fennessy on a new project. Together they are supposedly searching for investors that will accelerate the development of a new studio venture.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Marks is likely prevented from running a television company or any online classified businesses. However, fortunately for him these contractual restrictions wouldn’t extend to running a film and television studio. Marks endeavour would be akin too many other former media executives who have taken up production businesses.

While Marks has made no comment on this issue, it’s widely believed that this proposed studio will not only produce content but also sell to domestic and international markets alike. This strategic ploy isn’t dissimilar to the way Hollywood giants like Disney and Netflix operate.

These plans are exciting news for anyone within Australia’s media landscape, but it must be said that this project is still far from being an ace in the hole. Without a significant investment or third partner there is no guarantee that Marks or Fennessy can make this proposition live up to its lofty potential.

