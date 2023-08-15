Reports Ex-Tennis Player Todd Woodbridge Will Host Aussie Version Of Tipping Point

Last week, news broke that Nine’s longest-running TV show Millionaire Hot Seat is going to be axed at the end of January next year.

The news followed speculation that the show would be replaced with a local version of the UK show Tipping Point.

Now TV Blackbox has reported that ex-Tennis star Todd Woodbridge will be hosting the Australian version of Tipping Point.

Whilst some “sources have confirmed Woodbridge will be the host”, entertainment reporter Peter Ford said that Woodbridge is the favourite, but has not been locked in.

Nine has not yet confirmed that an Australian version of Tipping Point is in production. TV Blackbox claims that the Nine is waiting until its upfronts to unveil the new show.

Eddie McGuire, who hosts Millionaire Hot Seat, announced last week that the show is going to be axed at the end of January next year.

“It’s with great pride and joy and also sadness that I announce this morning Millionaire Hot Seat will go into hiatus at the end of January next year,” Eddie McGuire said on 3AW.

“There will be a replacement show at 5 pm on the Nine Network after we hit our 25th anniversary as we go into 2024,” he added.

McGuire had hosted the show since 1999, when it was called Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

The UK version of Tipping Point is already streamed on Nine in the afternoons and has been performing well in the ratings. It is hosted by Ben Shepherd and is currently shown at 3pm on weeknights.

Meanwhile, Seven’s Aussie version of UK quiz show The Chase has been a hit in the TV ratings, regularly performing as the top-rated show in entertainment. Seven reportedly decided to make the local version after witnessing how popular the UK iteration of the show was.

Nine refused to comment on the news.