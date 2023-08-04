Nine’s Longest-Running Show Millionaire Hot Seat Is To Be Axed

The presenter of Nine’s Millionaire Hot Seat has confirmed to 3AW that the show is going to be axed at the end of January next year.

The news follows speculation that the show would be axed and replaced with a local version of UK show Tipping Point.

“It’s with great pride and joy and also sadness that I announce this morning Millionaire Hot Seat will go into hiatus at the end of January next year,” Eddie McGuire (LEAD Image Nine) said on the radio show this morning.

“There will be a replacement show at 5pm on the Nine Network after we hit our 25th anniversary as we go into 2024,”he added.

“I love the fact so many people would come and say, I sat there with my grandparents and we did these things together [watched the show].”

“There were four millionaires in total, two from each show… But so many people won $250,000 and $500,000,” McGuire added.

He said that he met Australians from all walks of life whilst filming the show.

“What I love about it is I’ve seen multicultural Australia, people who have come out in their sexuality, coming on the show and feeling really free to do so. I’ve seen a snapshot of Australia,” he said.

“Every person’s got a story, they’ve got battles in their life, they don’t want big a handout, they just want a bit of sunshine to come their way.”

McGuire has hosted the show since 1999, when it was called Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

Millionaire Hot Seat currently airs weeknights at 5pm on Channel Nine and recently celebrated its 2500th episode.

The UK version of Tipping Point, hosted by Ben Shepherd, is currently shown at 3pm on weeknights.

A local version of Tipping Point is reportedly already in production.