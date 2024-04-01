Punters Handed Insights In New TABtouch Spot Via Clems

Keen punters have been ‘handed’ the insights they want to inform their bets in a dramatically visual fashion in a new brand campaign for Racing and Wagering Western Australia’s TABtouch via Clemenger BBDO.

TABtouch’s ‘The Reach’ brand campaign launched with AFL spots to coincide with the start of the footy season in early March, followed by a second tranche of creative featuring racing spots on 29 March in time for autumn racing carnivals.

The creative strategy centres on the premise that if you’ve got the touch, you’ve got a feel for what happens on the field – and if you’ve got the touch, you can make things happen on the TABtouch app.

The campaign brings ‘The Touch’ concept to life through an ever-extending set of hands. The hands embody the focused and driven TABtouch punter who constantly seeks out the best betting insights and statistics – with their thirst for knowledge perfectly quenched on the TABtouch app.

The creative features 2 x 45” executions, 2 x 30”, 5 x 15” and 3 x 6” spots, all supported by bespoke edits for online and social media channels, plus radio.

In the launch AFL hero spot, we follow the incredibly elongated hand snaking through behind-the-scenes areas of a football stadium. Reaching the playing field, the hand feels the damp grass, ‘arming’ it and the footy fans it encounters with the insight that the weather is turning and will suit the team that is good in the wet.

“We’re proud to showcase our latest brand campaign with creative partner Clemenger BBDO and media partner The Brand Agency as we leverage the success of our brand platform and evolve our distinctive assets, to bring to life our proposition that those with the touch, choose TABtouch,” said Racing and Wagering Western Australia head of marketing Katie Roberts.

“This campaign is the latest instalment of work delivering on the ever-engaging ‘You’ve Got the Touch with TABtouch’ platform. It reminds punters of the power in their astonishingly long and slithering, retractable hands,” said Clemenger BBDO ECD Richard Williams.

“It’s not just about the laughs or dramatic visuals with this campaign – it’s about creating a connection with our audience, a reminder that TABtouch is at the heart of their sporting experience”.

The campaign is running nationally on Sky Racing and in WA on subscription and free-to-air TV, print, OOH, digital, and radio.

In addition to the TVCs, Clemenger BBDO has refreshed the TABtouch brand identity to celebrate 60 years of sharing wisdom with punters. The new visual identity will be rolled out across all audience touch points, including social, digital, OOH, and print.