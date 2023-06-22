Puma Celebrates Women’s Football Trailblazers

  • 001 Gundega Zarins
  • 001 Kim Coates
  • 001 Sue Larsen
  • 001 Trixie Tagg
  • 002 Cindy Heydon
  • 002 Pat O’Connor
  • 003 Trixie Tagg
  • 004 Aunty Tarita Yvonne Peters
  • 004 Trudy Fischer
  • Team Huddle
  • Team Line Up
  • Team Photo
1 / 12
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Nearly 50 years on from their history making match, players from the first ever New Zealand and Australian women’s football teams are being given the spotlight they deserve, with PUMA announcing a ground-breaking partnership with them.

    The original female football teams for Australia and New Zealand first played in 1975, and PUMA are very proud to be coming on board as sponsors of representatives from each team. The partnership celebrating the game-changing teams sees representatives from the 1975 teams from both countries front PUMA football in Oceania in July and August this year.

    The 1975 Asian Cup was the first ever time female teams for both countries donned the national colours, competing in the tournament in Hong Kong, which New Zealand went on to eventually win. As the eyes of the sporting world turn to Australia and New Zealand this year for the historic female football event, PUMA’s campaign aims to highlight the incredible women who paved the way and helped women’s football get to where it is today.

    Whilst today’s Australian and New Zealand teams are well supported and recognised, it was much different in 1975 with both teams struggling for recognition and support.  From needing to run car washes and cake stalls to fund their first international tournament, to fighting against gender stereotypes and societal norms, the women faced enormous challenges just to make it on to the pitch, let alone to represent their country. Even in this iconic year both team’s historic contribution to female football in Australia and New Zealand have resulted in little acknowledgement and fanfare, which is something PUMA is aiming to change.

    The campaign was created in conjunction with PUMA Oceania’s creative agency, Bursty and is multi-faceted, seeing players from the 1975 teams featured in a wide range of content; social media activity, PR, events and outdoor advertising, all aimed at recognising, thanking and paying respect to these iconic women.

    Bursty co-founder and creative director, James Ward, said: “This is easily one of the most inspiring campaigns we have been lucky enough to be involved in. These incredible women have been an absolute pleasure to work with and our team has never had more hugs in a Day! Well done to PUMA for backing this campaign and honouring these women in such a special way.”

    Both groups, who have been branded as the OG’s (Originals) in the campaign, will also help engage and inspire the next generation of female football players through PUMA’s unique Accelerator Program which will be running a special football edition in July. A select group of young women from across the globe will be invited to Sydney to experience a once in a lifetime mentoring and educational summit aimed at enhancing their off-pitch skills and designed to prepare them for life as an elite athlete.

    In addition, each ‘OG’ will be given a legacy PUMA voucher for them to choose a young aspiring footballer in their local area to help them in the next stage of their career and give them the support that these women never received. PUMA also have other plans to ensure the legacy of these women live on in the future and will announce these in July.

    PUMA Oceania senior head of marketing and sports licensing, Neysa Goh said the brand was immensely proud to support these incredible women. “I’ve never met a more inspiring group of women who have genuinely blazed a trail for everyone to follow. What they have sacrificed to be able to represent their countries is nothing short of amazing – taking on discrimination, lack of finances, lack of respect and coming out on top.  It is our absolute honour to be able to help share their story world and hopefully give them the recognition they truly deserve, as well as celebrate their enormous contribution to the sport of football.”

    1975 Australian captain Pat O’Connor said: “‘On behalf of the 1975 Australian Women’s Football Team l would like to thank PUMA for inviting us to be a part of the PUMA family. Our team has waited 48 years for the recognition and support that the PUMA team has given us. We are also very proud to be involved in PUMA’s unique Accelerator Program offering a fantastic opportunity to a select group of young female soccer players from across the globe who will benefit greatly from this experience. We all hope that the history of women’s football will be celebrated and remembered as the forerunner of the fantastic women’s sport it has become.”

    1975 New Zealand captain, Barbara Cox said: “Our team is very proud to have been the first representatives of women’s football in New Zealand. We are delighted that PUMA has taken steps not only to honour and recognise this achievement but also to provide us with the opportunity to re-connect with each other and relive memories of those wonderful days, as well as connect with up-and-coming youngsters and help them on their way into the world of football.”

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership
    • Technology

    Fenway Sports Management & Livewire Announce Strategic Partnership

    Global sports marketing firm Fenway Sports Management (FSM) has partnered with global gametech company Livewire on a partnership to increase its presence among the lucrative gaming audience and scale Livewire’s offering across North America. Currently, Livewire’s presence spans across six live markets including North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, United Kingdom, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), and […]

    Photo of podcast studio
    • Media

    Acast+ Access Adds Podcast Benefits To Subscription Service

    New research from Acast has shown that there is a significant, lucrative opportunity for publishers and other companies to integrate podcasts into their current subscriptions. According to a recent Acast survey, more than a quarter of consumers (27 per cent) would be more likely to sign up for a subscription if they also received podcast […]

    Australian EV Charging Start-Up JOLT Enters North American Market
    • Marketing

    Australian EV Charging Start-Up JOLT Enters North American Market

    Australian EV charging start up company JOLT announced today that it will enter the North American market in partnership with leading Canadian communications technology company, TELUS. The strategic partnership will see JOLT develop and install up to 5,000 street side fast chargers across Canada, all of which will run on the TELUS network. Starting in […]

    XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign
    • Marketing

    XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign

    Ahead of tonight’s hotly anticipated Game 2 of the State of Origin series, XXXX has launched the latest iteration of its “Queenslanders’ Pride in their Origin” campaign via UM, in partnership with JC Decaux. The latest iteration sees the conversion of some of XXXX’s Small Format OOH Panels into larger-than-life 3D XXXX Cans displaying the […]

    The 2023 AKQA Future Lions Prize Is Today Awarded To Four Winning Ideas
    • Marketing

    The 2023 AKQA Future Lions Prize Is Today Awarded To Four Winning Ideas

    Celebrating its 18th year, Future Lions, in association with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, illuminates the vision of young people and their imaginative application of cutting-edge technologies. This year, AKQA, Volvo Cars and ForbesCMO Network teamed up to invite entrants to explore pioneering solutions that prioritise safety. Trailblazers of innovation, the four winning ideas […]

    Hit Network Reveals Winter Line Up
    • Media

    Hit Network Reveals Winter Line Up

    The Hit Network today announced its two-week winter break line up starting Monday, 26 June, featuring names including Hamish & Andy and The Jimmy & Nath Show. Hamish & Andy will fire up the cold mornings as it returns to breakfast across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, giving listeners a chance to hear the duo’s laughs, […]