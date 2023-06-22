Puma Celebrates Women’s Football Trailblazers

Nearly 50 years on from their history making match, players from the first ever New Zealand and Australian women’s football teams are being given the spotlight they deserve, with PUMA announcing a ground-breaking partnership with them.

The original female football teams for Australia and New Zealand first played in 1975, and PUMA are very proud to be coming on board as sponsors of representatives from each team. The partnership celebrating the game-changing teams sees representatives from the 1975 teams from both countries front PUMA football in Oceania in July and August this year.

The 1975 Asian Cup was the first ever time female teams for both countries donned the national colours, competing in the tournament in Hong Kong, which New Zealand went on to eventually win. As the eyes of the sporting world turn to Australia and New Zealand this year for the historic female football event, PUMA’s campaign aims to highlight the incredible women who paved the way and helped women’s football get to where it is today.

Whilst today’s Australian and New Zealand teams are well supported and recognised, it was much different in 1975 with both teams struggling for recognition and support. From needing to run car washes and cake stalls to fund their first international tournament, to fighting against gender stereotypes and societal norms, the women faced enormous challenges just to make it on to the pitch, let alone to represent their country. Even in this iconic year both team’s historic contribution to female football in Australia and New Zealand have resulted in little acknowledgement and fanfare, which is something PUMA is aiming to change.

The campaign was created in conjunction with PUMA Oceania’s creative agency, Bursty and is multi-faceted, seeing players from the 1975 teams featured in a wide range of content; social media activity, PR, events and outdoor advertising, all aimed at recognising, thanking and paying respect to these iconic women.

Bursty co-founder and creative director, James Ward, said: “This is easily one of the most inspiring campaigns we have been lucky enough to be involved in. These incredible women have been an absolute pleasure to work with and our team has never had more hugs in a Day! Well done to PUMA for backing this campaign and honouring these women in such a special way.”

Both groups, who have been branded as the OG’s (Originals) in the campaign, will also help engage and inspire the next generation of female football players through PUMA’s unique Accelerator Program which will be running a special football edition in July. A select group of young women from across the globe will be invited to Sydney to experience a once in a lifetime mentoring and educational summit aimed at enhancing their off-pitch skills and designed to prepare them for life as an elite athlete.

In addition, each ‘OG’ will be given a legacy PUMA voucher for them to choose a young aspiring footballer in their local area to help them in the next stage of their career and give them the support that these women never received. PUMA also have other plans to ensure the legacy of these women live on in the future and will announce these in July.

PUMA Oceania senior head of marketing and sports licensing, Neysa Goh said the brand was immensely proud to support these incredible women. “I’ve never met a more inspiring group of women who have genuinely blazed a trail for everyone to follow. What they have sacrificed to be able to represent their countries is nothing short of amazing – taking on discrimination, lack of finances, lack of respect and coming out on top. It is our absolute honour to be able to help share their story world and hopefully give them the recognition they truly deserve, as well as celebrate their enormous contribution to the sport of football.”

1975 Australian captain Pat O’Connor said: “‘On behalf of the 1975 Australian Women’s Football Team l would like to thank PUMA for inviting us to be a part of the PUMA family. Our team has waited 48 years for the recognition and support that the PUMA team has given us. We are also very proud to be involved in PUMA’s unique Accelerator Program offering a fantastic opportunity to a select group of young female soccer players from across the globe who will benefit greatly from this experience. We all hope that the history of women’s football will be celebrated and remembered as the forerunner of the fantastic women’s sport it has become.”

1975 New Zealand captain, Barbara Cox said: “Our team is very proud to have been the first representatives of women’s football in New Zealand. We are delighted that PUMA has taken steps not only to honour and recognise this achievement but also to provide us with the opportunity to re-connect with each other and relive memories of those wonderful days, as well as connect with up-and-coming youngsters and help them on their way into the world of football.”