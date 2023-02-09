Publicis Sapient Acquires Tquila ANZ To Expand Salesforce Capabilities

Publicis Groupe has acquired Salesforce consultancy Tquila ANZ to help the holding company’s local Salesforce capabilities (Lead image: Claire Canham (Rawlins) managing director, Publicis Sapient ANZ and Tquila ANZ chairman John Cassidy).

Tquila ANZ will become part of Publicis Sapient, Publicis’ digital business transformation company.

The entire Tquila ANZ team will join Publicis Sapient, with chairman John Cassidy, chief technical officer Amit Chakraborty, and founders Ian Carpenter and Damian Noonan taking on senior roles in Publicis Sapient Salesforce Practice across Australia and New Zealand.

The acquisition will boost Publicis Sapient’s local Salesforce capabilities, and strengthen the company’s global distributed delivery model.

For Tquila ANZ, the move will give its clients access Publicis Sapient’s suite of digital business transformation services, including strategy, customer experience and human-centred design, disruptive technology, agile transformation, engineering, data, and AI.

“I’m excited to welcome Tquila ANZ to Publicis Sapient. The addition of its talented team and market-leading capabilities in Salesforce will continue to bolster our ability to deliver end-to-end digital business transformation for our clients,” said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient.

“Tquila ANZ is a strategic acquisition which continues to build the foundation for our strong growth in the APAC region and further expansion of our Salesforce partnership globally. Tquila ANZ will also benefit from Publicis Sapient’s competitive advantage in leveraging the world-class creative and media assets of Publicis Groupe.”

This is not the first time that Publicis Sapient and Tquila have worked together. In 2019, the two companies created a Salesforce-focused joint venture (JV) in the United Kingdom with Publicis Sapient acquiring the JV in 2020. This partnership allowed Publicis Sapient to quickly scale Salesforce expertise in the region.

“We’re thrilled to be able to combine our strengths in delivering complex Vlocity and MuleSoft engagements with the customer experience, design and analytics capabilities of Publicis Sapient to deliver elegant and beautiful experiences at scale for citizens, employees and consumers in Australia and beyond. This acquisition gives our clients access to Publicis Sapient’s team of 20,000 professionals across 53 offices. This expanded capability will enable larger scale implementation projects for our client portfolio, as well as customer-orientated digital business transformation as a new offering,” added John Cassidy, chairman of Tquila ANZ