(President) Terry Crews Promotes Colonoscopies In Odd But Important New Work

Research has found that colon cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the US, despite it being largely treatable with early detection.

Enter a new PSA for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance that sees comedy actor Terry Crews reprise his role as President Camacho from Idiocracy.

Part of an ongoing “Lead from Behind” initiative, the campaign had previously leaned on A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to promote the ease and benefits of a colonoscopy. Read B&T’s original reporting HERE.

And the humour/celeb approach to the uncomfortableness associated with a colonoscopy appears to be working. When Reynolds’ ad dropped back in September last year, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance reported a 36 per cent uptick in Americans booking appointments with their doctors.

But for now, just watch the master, Mr Crews, do his best to get people to bend for their GPs for a very important cause. The work’s by Reynolds’ creative agency Maximum Effort.

Commenting on the latest ad, Reynolds said: “Last year, Rob McElhenney and I filmed our colonoscopies for the world to see. It wasn’t comfortable but it was important.

“The impact was so great that apparently the President of the United States in the 25th century heard about it. We applaud President Camacho for his bravery—and also idiocy. And we’re indebted to Super Serious and Mike Judge for their help towards the cause of eradicating colon cancer.”