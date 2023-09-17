Pixability’s Poppy Hill On Why Indies Are So Important!

Independent agencies are becoming increasingly important to Australian adland and becoming increasingly well-recognised for the work that they do.

Of course, B&T has had the independent category at our annual B&T Awards extravaganza. But, this year, the category feels particularly important for adland, with hotter competition than ever before.

Ahead of the B&T Awards, we caught up with Poppy Hill, Pixability’s APAC managing director, to find out why it has chosen to sponsor the category and why indies are just so hot right now.

B&T: We’re delighted to have Pixability partner with us on the Independent category for the B&T Awards. Why is this category so important to you as a business?

Poppy Hill: We are thrilled to be partnering with B&T on the Independent category award! This category holds special significance for us because B&T, as a stalwart in the Australian media ecosystem, has played a credible role in shaping the landscape, and Australian independent agencies have always been a dynamic and essential force. They bring unique perspectives, creativity, and an unmatched agility in adapting to market trends that aligns perfectly with a future-focused approach.

B&T: Independent agencies are becoming a real force within the Australian landscape. Why does Pixability enjoy collaborating with them?

PH: We admire their commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering results that truly matter to their clients. When it comes to infrastructure innovation, the agility, creativity, and ability of independent agencies to swiftly transition from legacy infrastructure to innovative solutions make them the perfect partners for Pixability’s cutting-edge approach. Their dedication to delivering impactful campaigns through innovation and collaboration aligns seamlessly with our vision of empowering independent agencies through AI-fuelled performance tools.

With digital video media investment set to increase next year, our collaboration enables us to assist independent agencies in identifying suitable content at scale. This, in turn, helps them determine which content best serves their clients, driving campaign performance. This is Pixability’s sweet spot, and we are here to assist independent agencies in overcoming their business challenges by maximizing the value of their campaigns through our off-the-shelf tools, ensuring their clients’ brands shine in the best possible light.

B&T: Speaking of the speed and collaboration that independent agencies offer, would you agree that these have become more critical than ever in the current landscape?

PH: Absolutely, the speed and collaboration offered by independent agencies have never been more crucial. In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, independent agencies have risen to the occasion, showcasing transformative leadership qualities that emphasize quick decision-making and an entrepreneurial approach to changing trends. They are unburdened by large bureaucratic processes, allowing them to adapt swiftly. Collaboration is equally critical as it brings diverse perspectives to the table, fostering positive partnerships and unleashing creativity in their clients’ campaigns that genuinely resonate with the end user.

B&T: AI has certainly been a prominent topic in the tech headlines for a while. Where do you see opportunities with this technology, and what benefits do your clients gain from working with your tech?

PH: The AI hype cycle is undeniably reshaping the marketing and advertising landscape, and agencies are increasingly recognizing the need for a small set of reliable AI tools and specialized partners to streamline their workflows. What’s becoming evident with generative AI products and services is an understanding of the problems it can solve and where it adds value. At Pixability, we view AI as an enabler for identifying video content that delivers performance and suitability at scale for our customers, while maintaining brand integrity and performance.

Our proprietary technology, BrandShield, powered by Generative AI, empowers brands to ensure their content appears in appropriate contexts, safeguarding their reputation and resonance. By harnessing the capabilities of ChatGPT, we enable our clients, including independent agencies, to extract valuable insights from vast data sets with high accuracy, often surpassing human categorization. This translates into more effective and suitable campaigns.

B&T: You have recently launched in the Australian market. What challenges and opportunities are you encountering in this marketplace?

PH: The Australian market presents us with exciting opportunities and unique challenges. On the opportunities front, there is an appetite for innovation, particularly within the independent agency landscape. At Pixability, we’ve always championed innovation, and we believe the Australian marketplace embodies this spirit wholeheartedly. Marketers and media agencies are increasingly focused on brand discipline, and generative AI is being called upon to address brand guidelines, including suitability and safety. Our technology is tailor-made to address these needs precisely.

However, the challenge lies in going a level or two deeper into the technical understanding of generative AI, given that the technology is still evolving. Demonstrating the value of AI-driven products is crucial, and education is key. We aim to help brands and agencies understand how our technology complements their efforts. We are excited to partner with the dynamic Australian media landscape to drive positive change through collaboration and innovation.