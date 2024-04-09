OMA Awards Finalists Revealed!

B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has revealed the finalists for its awards, due to be held on 2 May in Sydney.

Lead image: OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre at last year’s Awards.

The OMA Awards shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of industry professionals who have tirelessly pushed the boundaries of Out of Home (OOH) advertising. They serve as a testament to the dedication and talent of individuals who continuously elevate the industry with their innovative ideas and contributions.

This year the OMA introduced two new award categories, ‘Excellence in Design and Construction’ and ‘Excellence in Field Work and Work Health and Safety’. Overall, the awards received a record 96 nominations, underscoring the abundance of talent within the industry and the OMA’s expanding membership base, which represents nearly 100 per cent of OOH companies in Australia.

The judging panel included Independent Chairman Charles Parry-Okeden, Steve O’Connor from JCDecaux, Adam Cadwallader from Motio, Laura Hall from Helio, Sara Lappage from QMS, Dee Madigan from Campaign Edge.

Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of OMA, shared her excitement, commenting, “The OMA Conference and OMA Industry Awards offer an outstanding opportunity to highlight the collaborative endeavours of the OMA and its members. Since stepping into my role, I am continually impressed by the industry’s cohesion and dedication to propelling the OOH channel forward as a unified entity.”

McIntyre added, “The OMA Industry Awards not only acknowledge diligence and originality but also mirror the ingenuity and liveliness of this ever-evolving sector. Congratulations to all the finalists, and I eagerly look forward to witnessing the ongoing progression of Out of Home under their guidance.”

OMA Industry Awards finalists:

Emerging Leader

Adrian Venditti, QMS
Alex Hobbs, oOh!media
Matt Carroll, oOh!media

Excellence in Innovation

Brett Delaney, Big Screen Video
Lauren Mullane, Scentre Group BrandSpace
Brad Palmer, JCDecaux
Arafat Hossain, QMS

Outstanding Service

NSW

Yvette Elizondo, oOh!media
David Pullinger, QMS
Nick Errey, QMS

QLD

Caleb Harriott, GoTransit Media Group
Melissa Maggs, goa billboards
David Lovatt, oOh!media

SA

Maddy Shopov, oOh!media

VIC

Tennille Burt, QMS
Danielle Cameron, VMO
Andrew Hines, JCDecaux

WA

Megan Camp, VMO

Rising Star

NSW

Amanda Cooper, VMO
Andrew O’Malley-Jones, Scentre Group BrandSpace
Jade Sargeant, JCDecaux

QLD

Harriet Marshall, Scentre Group BrandSpace
Jimmy Biddulph, QMS
Annika Schultz, oOh!media

SA

Maddison Caputo, oOh!media
Rachel Girdler, oOh!media

VIC

Tayla Harrison, VMO
Eliza Meyer, QMS
Addie Reardon, oOh!media

WA

Caitlin Montgomery, oOh!media

Excellence in Design and Construction

Sydney Trains, JCDecaux
Lama Perin and Paul Manning, JCDecaux
City of Sydney Project Delivery Team, QMS

Excellence in Field Work and Work Health and Safety

Corrina Murtagh, JCDecaux
Kylie Maughan, TorchMedia Pty Ltd
Tim Sheringham, Hanlon Industries




OMA

