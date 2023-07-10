Oh, The Beery Irony! Budweiser Enlists A Man (Lionel Messi) To Front Its Women’s World Cup Campaign!

As regular B&T readers would know, the Bud Light fiasco in the US is proving to be an unravelling shitstorm with no end in sight.

And in arguably further proof Bud’s parent company Anheuser-Busch’s marketing team possibly have no idea comes news it’s appointed a bloke to front its FIFA Women’s World Cup sponsorship that kicks of in Australia and New Zealand in 10 days’ time.

Admittedly, the bloke doing the fronting is none other than World Cup winning captain and footballing megastar, Lionel Messi. But a bloke nonetheless.

It’s not exactly clear which Anheuser-Busch brew we’ll all be drinking come the tournament’s kick-off, but it appears Budweiser will be top of the list. Which, as it’s virtually unknown here in Australia, make take the locals a little while to adjust their tastebuds.

Anheuser-Busch, of course, enduring a marketing nightmare at last year’s men’s World Cup when local Qatari authorities banned the sale of full-strength beer moments before the tournament kick-off. Anheuser-Busch also have the rights to the next men’s World Cup across Canada, the US and Mexico in 2026.

Back to the brand’s work for the Women’s World Cup. It’s called “Greatness is Hers to Take” and was created by one of the world’s best agencies in Wieden + Kennedy who, B&T would’ve assumed, would’ve had a word in the Budweiser CMO’s ear about the whole bloke thing. Check it out below.