Ogilvy Announces New Leadership For Ogilvy One With Next Generation Service Offering For Designing Relationships

Following the global boom in marketing technology, companies of all types are pursuing relationship marketing. The newly announced Ogilvy One will serve as the global brand for Ogilvy’s current and next-generation customer experience and relationship service offerings to clients.

Lead image: Jason Davey, chief experience officer, Oglivy

Kent Wertime, a seasoned Ogilvy executive, has been appointed as the global CEO of Ogilvy One.

Ogilvy One will offer a range of services to design relationships that are truly reflective of brands: Customer Acquisition, Service Design, Continuous Commerce, and CRM & Loyalty.

According to Mesh Experience Research 2023, brands that create positive relationships with customers are reportedly three times more impactful than brands that don’t.

“We’ve already made some great strides in the last 12 months in bringing together our capabilities for a few clients, but now is the time to accelerate taking the powerful combination of capabilities we’ve assembled as Ogilvy One to our clients in Australia and New Zealand”, said Jason Davey, chief experience officer at Ogilvy.

“When David Ogilvy first started talking about direct marketing decades ago, he recognized that some of the most effective marketing isn’t just directed at your target audience, it speaks to them on a personal one-to-one basis”, said Devika Bulchandani, global CEO of Ogilvy.