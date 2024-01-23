MOOD Tea Brews Up Success With 4 Wins At Golden Leaf Awards

MOOD, the industry-backed purpose-driven tea brand, has won big at the Golden Leaf Awards, Australia’s premier specialty tea competition.

With a whopping 620 teas in the running, MOOD emerged as a standout performer at this year’s prestigious awards, winning accolades for four of its blends including Gold in the highly-competitive Functional and Wellness (Flavoured) category and three Silver medals. This outstanding achievement highlights MOOD’s commitment to delivering premium quality brews to its customers.

The competition is judged by tea industry professionals in a blind taste test to determine the highest-quality and best-tasting teas commercially available in Australia.

MOOD’s winning blends at the 2023 Golden Leaf Awards:

GOLD: “Get On Up” – Functional & Wellness (Herbal: Flavoured, caffeine free)

SILVER: “Sweet Lullaby” – Herbal Blend, Rooibos

SILVER: “Happy Days” – Herbal Blend, Fruit Infusion

SILVER: “Jolly Good” – Black Tea, Best Australian Single Origin

“This success is a win for our entire industry, one we should all be proud of and celebrate. MOOD is a true product of our industry and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped to bring it to life – from taste testing, branding, design, marketing, strategy and premium media inventory,” said Rachel Troy, general manager of MOOD.

“Being recognised by Australia’s top tea professionals with four awards for our expertly crafted teas is an incredible achievement and reflects our unwavering commitment to producing teas that not only taste exceptional but also contribute to a greater cause. We can now truly say we have really good brews that do good too!”

MOOD was founded in 2021 with a mission to brew up change and significantly reduce the statistics surrounding youth suicide. Not only is each brew blended with premium ingredients known to suit your mood throughout the day, but by purchasing MOOD, you’ll be getting more than just a good brew, you’ll be giving back too. With all profits from MOOD tea sold funding youth mental health programs.

Since its launch, product sales have generated enough revenue to fund seven mental health programs, touching the lives of over 1,300 young people in under three years.