MONEYME Kicks Goals With Seven Network & AFL Legend Luke Hodge

Digital lender and non-bank challenger MONEYME has launched an above-the-line advertising campaign in partnership with the Seven Network. The campaign features TV commercials with respected AFL legend Luke Hodge.

The ‘Kick your goals’ campaign will set MONEYME up for increased brand awareness and consideration as the lender prepares for growth after a strong first-half result and at a time when the economic outlook is improving.

The campaign will feature MONEYME throughout the AFL 2024 season and leverage significant prepaid media spend that was banked when MONEYME acquired SocietyOne in March 2022.

The campaign was developed in collaboration with Seven Network’s in-house marketing solutions team, 7RED, and their creative team, Red Engine. It showcases how Australians can achieve their goals and aspirations faster with MONEYME’s online personal loans.

Luke Hodge, or “Hodgey” for short, is a former Australian rules footballer and will be part of Seven’s commentary team for the 2024 AFL season.

Hodgey played for the Hawthorn Football Club and the Brisbane Lions and is a four-time premiership player, three-time premiership captain, and a two-time Norm Smith Medallist. He is regarded as one of the most respected players, particularly as a captain, to have ever participated in the sport.

For the first time in AFL history, the Toyota AFL Premiership season will kick off with an ‘Opening Round’ comprising four matches in Queensland and New South Wales, which is when the campaign will make its debut, a week before the traditional ‘Round One’.

As part of the campaign execution, a series of captivating TV commercials will feature Hodgey exploring the common goals and aspirations of everyday Aussies. These commercials will allow viewers to witness relatable stories that reflect the diverse dreams of people across the country.

According to MONEYME CEO Clayton Howes, the campaign aims to inspire individuals to take the first step towards realising their aspirations and reinforces MONEYME’s commitment to supporting Australians on their financial journeys. “At MONEYME, we believe in empowering individuals to go after their ambitions, and the ‘Kick your goals’ campaign aims to demonstrate how our personal loans can accelerate their journey towards achieving their goals”.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our partnership with the Seven Network to build the MONEYME brand this AFL season. This campaign by 7RED and Red Engine aligns perfectly with our positive perspective on the economic outlook as we pursue growth, and it’s a well-timed opportunity to use the prepaid media buy from our acquisition of SocietyOne”.

“The ‘Kick your goals’ campaign emphasises the similarities between AFL players and Australians who strive to achieve their goals. Just like AFL players need a team behind them to succeed, sometimes regular Aussies need a little help to kick their own goals faster. That’s exactly what a MONEYME personal loan can provide—that financial help to accelerate their journey,” says Richard Bray, chief marketing and sales officer of MONEYME.