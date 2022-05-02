Milkrun’s New Lonely Carts Club Campaign Set To Tackle Abandoned Cart Issue

Ten-minute grocery delivery app Milkrun just launched a new campaign to tackle abandoned carts by creating the ‘Lonely Carts Club’, an emo band featuring an avocado, an egg, a tomato and a banana – all commonly abandoned items.

With gloomy scenes as their backdrop, the sombre fruit and vegetables sing their “hearts” out to their debut single, Abandoned, which is about how much it sucks to be left all alone in shopping cart limbo. Towards the end, they reiterate the brand’s 10-minute delivery message as well as a final plea to be reunited with their one, true customer.

Will anthropomorphising fresh produce be enough to influence customers at checkout? Maybe. Will Abandoned get stuck in your head? Most likely.

Lonely Carts Club will rollout across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Youtube from Monday May 2.

The Milkrun app does your grocery shopping for you – customers can shop 1000s of products and have them e-biked to their door in 10 minutes (or less). Unlike other delivery services, Milkrun is not a part of the gig-economy and provides secure employment to its Riders. This means Riders have access to all the applicable employment benefits (like sick leave and insurance), as well as best-in-class bike safety training and Milkrun supplied e-bikes and riding gear.

The Milkrun app is available to download now from the App Store and Google Play Store.