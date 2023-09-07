Man Has Rectum Stuffed Like A Turkey In A Truly Bizarro Trio Of Spots For Electronics Brand

Man Has Rectum Stuffed Like A Turkey In A Truly Bizarro Trio Of Spots For Electronics Brand
B&T was going to issue a NSFW warning for this trio of spots for Singaporese TV maker PRISM+ – and, indeed, they require some caution – however, rather than crude, they’re just plain bonkers.

The three spots spruik PRISM+’s quality and sound systems and come with the tag “as close as you can get…”.

The work of Singapore agency MullenLowe, the ads are a surprisingly spicy romp for a conservative country that has banned the consumption of chewing gum.

The agency’s ECD Daniel Kee said: “Humour is a delicate matter, and too often fumbled in the wrong hands. We are especially grateful to PRISM+ for taking a chance on expanding their marketing repertoire beyond its influencer-driven efforts. It speaks of a boldly optimistic and growing brand.”

B&T won’t spoil the plot, but be prepared for a man to have his bottom stuffed and a grandmother thrown about on stage like a microphone stand. Watch on in horror below:

 

 

 

 



