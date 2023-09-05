Live News Report Interrupted By Jubilant Arsenal Fan Celebrating In The Background

Live News Report Interrupted By Jubilant Arsenal Fan Celebrating In The Background
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



For English Premier League novices, one of the most storied team rivalries is between London team Arsenal and Manchester United.

So, when the two teams met on Sunday (early Monday Australian time) it was once again time to watch the hatred simmer up to a boil.

Arsenal ended up taking the biscuits 3-1 in a controversial game played in front of a packed Emirates Stadium in London. Such was the interest, even our own Sydney Morning Herald made a report on the game one of its lead stroies on Monday.

Arguably the tension of the match can be best summed up from footage out of UK broadcaster Channel Four’s newsroom.

As newsreader Ciaran Jenkins closed the evening bulletin, a colleague in the background can be seen jumping with delight as Arsenal slots the winner.

The excited journo and Arsenal fan turned out to be Jenkins’ colleague Jorge Engels who initially took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny it was even him.

Definitely not me celebrating @Aresenal’s 3rd goal VS Man Utd live national telly,” Engels posted.

However, he later admitted the truth with an apology to news presenter Jenkins.



How will you vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum?
1767 votes
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

Arsenal English Premier League manchester united Old Trafford

Latest News

VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia
  • Media

VMO Launches Office Media Network Across Australia

VMO has today announced the launch of its office media network across Australia, with 100 locations in the ground and growing to 300 by the end of 2024. VMO is disrupting the office media space, pioneering a next-gen screen network within premium A/B buildings spanning Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Canberra. The new network […]

OMA Launches Industry-Wide Automated Insertion Order Tool, OASIS
  • Marketing

OMA Launches Industry-Wide Automated Insertion Order Tool, OASIS

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) today launched the first Out of Home industry-wide automated insertion order tool, OASIS (Outdoor Advertising Standardised Integration System). The cloud-based platform was built in consultation with the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) Outdoor Futures Council (OFC) and OMA members, to standardise and streamline the campaign buying and verification process. “The […]

TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative
  • Media

TAL Connects AFLW Players & Fans With New Initiative

Official Life Insurance Partner of the AFLW, TAL, has launched the TAL Assister Program to help motivate and encourage AFLW athletes on and off the field. The TAL Assister Program provides a visible and tangible way for fans across the country to positively engage with AFLW athletes, with fans able to submit their messages of […]

Network Ten’s Julia Morris Panned Over Yes Advocacy On Instagram
  • Media

Network Ten’s Julia Morris Panned Over Yes Advocacy On Instagram

Network 10’s Julia Morris took to Instagram over the weekend to tell her 300,000-strong Instagram following that she would be voting Yes in the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum. However, while there were a number of supporters in her comment section, there were far more detractors. “You’re fabulous Julia but everyone is getting so tired […]

Town Square Appoints Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer
  • Advertising

Town Square Appoints Jeff Malone As Chief Strategy Officer

Independent creative agency Town Square has appointed experienced strategist Jeff Malone as its new chief strategy officer. Malone joins Town Square from Cummins & Partners where he was chief strategy officer in Melbourne. He has also worked at TBWA and DDB in Australia and had senior roles at Mullen Lowe in the US and at […]