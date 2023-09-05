Live News Report Interrupted By Jubilant Arsenal Fan Celebrating In The Background

For English Premier League novices, one of the most storied team rivalries is between London team Arsenal and Manchester United.

So, when the two teams met on Sunday (early Monday Australian time) it was once again time to watch the hatred simmer up to a boil.

Arsenal ended up taking the biscuits 3-1 in a controversial game played in front of a packed Emirates Stadium in London. Such was the interest, even our own Sydney Morning Herald made a report on the game one of its lead stroies on Monday.

Arguably the tension of the match can be best summed up from footage out of UK broadcaster Channel Four’s newsroom.

As newsreader Ciaran Jenkins closed the evening bulletin, a colleague in the background can be seen jumping with delight as Arsenal slots the winner.

The moment Arsenal scored in the newsroom. pic.twitter.com/hxMxGwz10q — SymeonBrown (@symeonbrown) September 3, 2023

The excited journo and Arsenal fan turned out to be Jenkins’ colleague Jorge Engels who initially took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny it was even him.

“Definitely not me celebrating @Aresenal’s 3rd goal VS Man Utd live national telly,” Engels posted.

However, he later admitted the truth with an apology to news presenter Jenkins.

Definitely not me celebrating @Arsenal’s 3rd goal vs Man Utd on live national telly. (Sorry @C4Ciaran!) 😂#ARSMNU pic.twitter.com/fYNUCclQIx — Jorge Engels (@gengels92) September 3, 2023