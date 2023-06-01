Lexus Unveils “The Reason Is Ready” Via Publicis Groupe’s Team One Australia

Lexus Australia is introducing its first ever All Electric Lexus RZ450e with the launch of “The reason is ready”, a new integrated campaign by Publicis Team One.

Despite more than 30 electric vehicle models with 60 variants available in Australia, many Aussies are yet to take the leap into the EV market. These drivers are not cautious or lacking confidence, they just expect a certain standard and are unwilling to compromise. They’ve been waiting for the right EV to come along.

The campaign film follows the journey of a hero character as he makes decisions on where and when to turn in his pursuit of a spectacular electrical storm and the perfect photo opportunity. We track him while he experiences the luxury and driving performance of the all new Lexus RZ.

“The reason is ready” has launched this week and is now running nationally on broadcast television supported by OOH, print, social and across brand owned channels.

Lexus Australia CEO, John Pappas, says: “Our first-ever, all electric Lexus RZ450e sets a new standard in luxury performance. Sporting an enhanced spindle body and featuring a Tazuna cockpit that centres around you, the RZ has been designed for superior handling.

“Plus, with a complimentary home charger and installation courtesy of our Encore Platinum program – there is no reason to look any further.”

Patrick Rowe, CEO of Publicis Team One, added: “Introducing the first-ever all electric Lexus RZ is an absolute privilege. It is a vehicle that doesn’t fall short on style, craft, or substance, which is everything the Lexus RZ imbues.”

Publicis Team One creative dDirector, Carlo Mazzarella, said: “Our campaign was built on the insight that Lexus drivers are discerning enough not to compromise, especially when making the big shift to an electric vehicle. They need the right reason and with the RZ they’re ready.”

Campaign Credits:

Client: Lexus Australia

General Manager: Yolande Waldock

Senior Manager, Marketing & Strategy: Melissa Naidoo

Manager, Strategic Marketing: Kieu Bui Tran

Senior Advertising Coordinator: David Di Lisio

Creative Agency: Publicis Team One Australia

Head of Campaigns and Content: Kristy Leslie

Senior Account Director: Niall Morrison

Account Manager: Vivienne Hunt

Creative Director: Carlo Mazzarella

Associate Creative Director: Kerem Sekerci

Copywriter: Hannah Payton

Art Director: Jake Blood

National Director of Production: Michael Demosthenous

Senior Producer – Film: Julie Rutherford

Senior Integrated Producer – Stills: Holly De Roy

Senior Social Media Manager: Boon Souphanh

Social Media Manager: Harley Stafford

Production Partner: Good Oil Production Company

Director: Adam Gunser

Executive Producer: Juliet Bishop

Head of Production: Chana McLallen

DOP: Sam Chiplin

Edit House: The Editors

Editor: Mark Burnett

Post Producer: Charlotte Griffiths & Liv Reedy

Colourist: Matic Prusnik

Post Producer: Celeste Fairlie

Sound Post Production: Squeak E. Clean Studios

Head of Sound: Paul Le Couteur

Executive Producer: Ceri Davies

Photographer: Michael Corridore

Senior Producer: Belinda Blooman

On-Set Producer: Sam Lee

DOP: David Guest

Digital Operator: Daniel Mazzarella

Photo Assistant: Alessandro Biasotto

Photo Assistant: Matthew Krueger

Postproduction: PXP & Prodigious