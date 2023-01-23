Latest Sky News Doco Asks “Is Australia Ready For War?”

Latest Sky News Doco Asks “Is Australia Ready For War?”
Sky News Australia today announced it has commissioned a new one-hour documentary that will examine Australia’s defence capabilities, amid increasing hostility in the western Pacific region, as China’s dangerous ambition to reclaim Taiwan heats up.

As the likelihood of conflict close to home intensifies, Sky News anchor Peter Stefanovic (lead image) investigates whether Australia is ready to defend itself. Are We Ready For War? will premiere on Wednesday 15 February at 7:30pm AEDT on Sky News.

More than 80 years have passed since war last came to our shores, with Japanese raids across northern Australia in WWII claiming more than 240 lives. To this day, it remains the largest wartime attack by a foreign power on mainland Australia.

Leading military analysts predict it is now only a matter of time before war erupts in the Asia-Pacific region, with experts maintaining this will ultimately involve Australia.

At the heart of the issue is China’s stated aim to take back Taiwan. Such a move could result in a wider military showdown in our region, involving the United States, Australia, and our allies in the region.

In this special Sky News investigation, Stefanovic speaks with government representatives and military insiders, and travels to Taiwan to gauge what a potential battle between China and America would mean.

In his last recorded interview, the late Senator and former Major General Jim Molan warned, “we’ve got a period of time now where we must prepare for the worst case.”

The documentary comes as the Australian government considers our nation’s Defence Strategic Review, which will dictate our defence spending, and readiness for war, for years to come.

Stefanovic commented: “Are we ready for war is a reasonable question to ask in these times. If China takes Taiwan, which it’s said it will do, what will our response be? Do we sit back and let it happen? Or do we become involved? If we do get involved, that will make us a target so, are we ready for that? Several experts have given us their views and the answers are frightening.”

Are We Ready For War? Wednesday 15 February at 7:30pm AEDT. Watch on Sky News on Foxtel
and Sky News Regional, or stream on Flash

