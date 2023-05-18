Last Call! Tickets Are Selling Out For Cannes In Cairns Presented by Pinterest!

The ultimate creative retreat for all you advertising gurus and media mavens is just around the corner, and we’ve got you covered with the ultimate line-up of speakers.

Stan Grant, the International Affairs Editor for the ABC, multi-award winning current affairs host and journalist will be speaking amongst a star-studded lineup in Cannes in Cairns. Grant will be joining the likes of Sir Martin Sorrell, Dee Madigan, and Mark Ritson in Australia’s largest creativity festival. A proud Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi man, Grant’s Aboriginal heritage has shaped his dynamic, resilient personality.

The author of the Walkley Award winning Talking to My Country, has travelled the globe covering the major stories of our time. Grant’s been there for the release of Nelson Mandela, the death of Princess Diana and the war in Iraq and has interviewed a legion of world leaders including Nelson Mandela, Hillary Clinton, Mahmoud Abbas, Julia Gillard and Malcolm Turnbull.

Along the way, Grant has won many major awards including an Australian T.V Logie, a Columbia University Du- Pont Award (the broadcast equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize), and the prestigious U.S Peabody Award. He is a four-time winner of the highly prized Asia TV Awards including reporter of the year.

Cathy Oh, vice president, global head of marketing & analytics for Samsung Ads will be flying all the way from the Big Apple to Cairns. Oh was integral in building Samsung Ads from the ground up and establishing the organisation as a major force in the global Connected TV landscape, and now she can’t wait to speak with you!

