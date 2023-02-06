Kargo Acquires CTV Advertising Platform VideoByte

Kargo has acquired CTV video advertising platform VideoByte to round out its omnichannel advertising offering (lead image: Harry Kargman, Kargo founder and CEO).

VideoByte offers video ad serving technology and “distinctive” experiences on CTV and OTT. According to Kargo, this should give advertisers a “highly differentiated and robust experience” across “multiple channels” including mobile, desktop, and now, CTV.

“We are thrilled to join the Kargo team and are in lock-step with their mission to develop uniquely differentiated ad experiences that grab attention and drive performance for publishers and brands alike. Kargo’s recent growth, scale and reputation as market innovators will accelerate our go-to-market as we continue to push innovating new CTV formats,” said David Naffis, CEO at VideoByte who will join Kargo as general manager of CTV.

Just two years’ old, VideoByte already has integrations across major media companies such as Viacom, Tegna, and LG, amongst others. What’s more, the company has integrations with existing CTV servers and platforms across the industry.

“Acquiring VideoByte is a clear next step in our growth and evolution. Kargo has been expanding across multiple screens and the Connected TV experience is calling for this kind of ad format innovation and disruption that Kargo has brought to the mobile screen. VideoByte shares our mission and vision to create unique and performant ad creatives but they do it on the Connected TV screen which has not been in our product lineup. With VideoByte, we will bring an amazing Kargo experience to Televisions everywhere and change the landscape with new capabilities while driving massive value and success for both brands and publishers,” said Kargman.

