Justin Hind Launches New Agency, REUNION

Former CHEP Network CEO Justin Hind has launched a new “data-led, audience-first agency,” REUNION, along with fellow industry vet Stephen Knowles.

Hind and Knowles have made equal investments in REUNION, the pair said. Dominique Hind, previously co-founder at WiTH Collective will also rejoin the new shop as managing partner – people & operations, adding her operational and people leadership experience to help build REUNION into becoming a leading offering in the sector.

Hind and Knowles first worked together at Downstream, which the latter founded in 2005. It was acquired by Adobe in 2012. Following the acquisition, the pair reunited after working together over the 10 preceding years to start WiTH Collective, while Knowles founded and led the leading data and experience agency, Accordant, both of which were later acquired by Dentsu as part of the Isobar Group offering.

At Dentsu, WiTH Collective and Accordant worked together in partnership across digital transformation consulting, strategy, creative, customer experience and data. The intent for Knowles and Hind at Dentsu was always to create a new combined model for clients and the Australian market.

The founders said that REUNION will pick up where WiTH and Accordant left off, by combining a model for clients and the Australian market.

REUNION will focus on data-led, audience-first strategies. By connecting strategy, creative, tech, customer experience, performance and media into a single unified approach and proposition the agency said believes that the impact is much greater than the sum of the parts.

The agency said that this approach is “streamlined” and “efficient” and works harder for clients who benefit strategically and operationally, building businesses faster and impacting the bottom line, particularly with an emphasis on integrating the power of owned assets with paid media assets.

The leadership team has promised a team with diverse skills, backgrounds and approaches to solving clients’ brand and customer challenges with a focus on unifying creativity, tech, platforms and media. Announcements are due soon, apparently.

“The most exciting and fulfilling times across my entire career have been with Steve at Downstream and then partnering with Dom to create something unique at WiTH Collective. At REUNION we’ve architected the best of both under one roof, and we can’t wait to build something fresh, bold and new, focused on real and genuine partnerships with clients” said Hind.

Knowles added: “Together we have been working towards this model for many years and as a new independent we now have the chance to build what we believe is the right solution for the times: the ability to build brands and digital experiences grounded in data centric thinking and ideas. Both Justin and I are energised by the opportunity ahead and are delighted to be working together again ”

“The success of any business is based on the culture it creates and the engaged people who drive it forward. I’m excited to be partnering with Steve and Justin again to create something new and values based at REUNION for the benefit of our clients and our people. Today is day one and I can’t wait,” continued Hind.