Ita Buttrose Calls Out The Ageist Criticism Being Swung Fran Kelly’s Way

Ita Buttrose has called out the ageism that Fran Kelly is facing.

When the news was announced, Kelly would get her own Friday night chat show on ABC. The main criticism seemed to be that she was too “old,” for such a role.

Once the show debuted, the trend continued, and Kelly’s talk show has gotten mixed reviews from critics, with plenty of people questioning if she’s too old for such a vibrant Friday night gig – because, apparently, only young people can be fun.

The Australian reached out to ABC Chair, Ita Buttrose, to discuss the flack and reported she said: “Given the Nine criticism of Fran’s appointment, does that mean Karl Stefanovic will be consigned to the media scrap heap when he turns 60?”

Yes, it’s 2022, and while men are considered fun and on the pulse at any age, women over 50+ are automatically considered outdated, old and out of touch.

When Kelly’s show announcement came, Culture reporter at SMH, Thomas Mitchell, wrote a piece criticising the choice and wrote: “Perhaps it would be a 20-something comedian like Aaron Chen or Nina Oyama? What about an up-and-coming YouTuber who might go on to greatness? Dare I say it? Maybe someone at ABC could log on to TikTok and unearth Australia’s next great TV talent.

“The possibilities are … oh wait, it’s Fran Kelly.”

Similarly, Luke Buckmaster wrote a column for The Guardian and wrote: “Fran Kelly‘s new talk show reminds us that ABC TV programming is depressingly risk-averse, seemingly built on the assumption that people will eventually get old and tune in.”

The main criticism seems to be that Kelly’s somehow stale and that her age makes her a “safe,” choice and that ABC should be investing in younger talent.

Interesting when you consider sixty-year-old Shaun Micallef doesn’t deal with the same kind of criticism when he lands a show on the government-funded network.

The irony is simply too loud to ignore; while Kochie celebrates 20+ years on Sunrise, Kelly navigates critics because she has her own chat show in her 60s.