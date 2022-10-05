Kochie’s Tears Celebrating His Sunrise Anniversary Make Viewers Think He Is Leaving

David ‘Kochie’ Kosh got so emotional celebrating twenty years at Sunrise, viewers actually thought he was leaving the show.

This week Kochie announced he’d been on Sunrise for two decades. Naturally, Sunrise celebrated by sharing a montage dedicated to all things Kochie, and yes, it included some footage of the cash cow.

Through tears; he said: “Beretts, Nat, Eddy and Dave Walters, who has been in our ear for 20 years as part of the team, I’m so very grateful,”

“Thank you for having me for 20 years,” Kochie said.

CONGRATULATIONS KOCHIE!!! 🎉🎉🎉 It's a massive milestone for David Koch as he celebrates an amazing 20 years with Sunrise. To celebrate we took a look back at some of his most memorable moments from his time at Brekky Central, well done @kochie_online 🙌🙌🙌#Sunriseon7 pic.twitter.com/7i84frGWCq — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) October 3, 2022

He also posted an emotional tribute to Sunrise via his Instagram and wrote, “Thanks for having me @sunriseon7 for the last 20 years. My 20 most memorable moments.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kochie_Online (@kochie_online)

However, Kochie’s emotional reaction to celebrating his anniversary created confusion online, with viewers and fans thinking he was leaving the show.

One person commented on his Instagram post, “End of an era!” Another commented, “is he leaving?” Another commented, “Good luck Kochie, enjoy your next adventure!”

Thankfully Kochie isn’t going anywhere!