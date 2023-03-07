Insight Sport Reveals 100 Most Powerful Women In Australian Sport

Insight Sport, News Corp Australia’s editorial series into women’s sport, rounds out its inaugural month today with a dedicated Power and Influence edition to celebrate International Women’s Day, revealing the key players shaping its future.

Across 12-pages, Insight Sport identifies the 100 most powerful women in sport, the culmination of months of work to identify the key administrators, politicians, athletes, coaches, activists, media experts, referees and executives.

The edition reveals how women are leading the way for Australian sport, from negotiating the biggest broadcast deals in sporting history to being a global face of football.

The top 20 includes athletes Meg Lanning, Sam Kerr and Cate Campbell while a mix of politicians, senior executives, board members and leading business women including Katie Page and Gina Rinehart feature prominently.

News Corp Australia, head of digital sport and co-creator of Insight Sport, Emily Benammar said: “International Women’s Day as a platform to celebrate women’s sport this year is crucial to ensuring the boom around our incredible female athletes continues.

“It’s important we shine a light on those bringing about change across the codes – male and female – and use their hard work to ensure the next generation can see clear pathways into the industry. We want to celebrate all the athletes, administrators and journalists that work tirelessly towards the day we no longer have to call it women’s sport – and it’s just sport.”

Guest editor of the issue, aspiring 12-year-old sports reporter, Abbie from Her Way, writes on the changes she wants to see to improve opportunities for women while highlighting the prejudices that still exist in modern sport today.

Over the past four weeks Insight Sport has published a weekly digital and print edition along with online content covering themes, Body, Pride, Equality and today’s Power and Influence edition, the last in the series. Harvey Norman is the supporting launch partner of Insight Sport.

Insight Sport will return in April as a monthly edition in News Corp Australia’s state-based and regional mastheads as part of a commitment to look deeper into the issues impacting women’s sport.