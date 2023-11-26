Innocean & Hyundai Power Latest Campaign Using The IONIQ Range

The race to electric is on as a new era in automotive arrives. As EV adoption continues to grow, Hyundai is launching IONIQ, a range of award-winning, all-electric vehicles to innovate how Australians move into the new electric era, in a new campaign developed by Innocean Australia.

The IONIQ range will revolutionise the way Australians transition to electric mobility. The new IONIQ brand platform, ‘Tomorrow looks good’, offers a positive outlook on the future, with an experiential lighting display powered by and triggered by the IONIQ range in the campaign.

Innocean Australia teamed with Scoundrel Director James Dive to develop a new visual aesthetic – with LED light bars powered purely by the IONIQ’s ‘Vehicle to Load’ capacity.

These LED bars were strapped to the sides of the vehicles for the TV commercial. Every time the cars move forward, a customised light trail is left behind. Each IONIQ’s ‘light path’ was inspired by each model, choreographed to move in sync to a Stalking Gia cover of the song Tomorrow from the musical Annie.

The innovative technique was all captured in-camera using a method developed by Scoundrel and FIN Design + Effects that utilises all the latest aspects of long-exposure filmmaking while still allowing the creative team to push and finesse elements in a way that would not normally be able to be done with a regular long exposure capture. And all without the need for CGI.

“Research shows there is a growing uncertainty about the future, with many people concerned that innovation and technology is leading us down an isolated, disconnected path. And the EV category is no different, with brands reflecting a cold, tech-focussed world that lacks humanity. Therefore, to differentiate ourselves, we needed to position IONIQ as an EV brand that brings optimism to the EV category,” said Jenny Gulliver, Hyundai director of marketing.

“The filmic approach was to push the visual technique of light painting. Emerging tech can now allow light trails to be whatever you can dream of. The principles are still the same, but these light patterns no longer require you to wave a torch about in the dark. Instead, a singular length of LEDs can now be pre-programmed with an image. The LED length then steps through the image one line at a time using a depth of 210 pixels on each side of the car. As the object moves, the programmed pattern is painted one line at a time,” said James Dive, Scoundrel director.

“Wherever there’s an IONIQ there’s a bright future nearby. By merging the technique of light trails with the tech of the pixel stick, the IONIQs become a symbol of optimism,” said Dave Varney, Innocean creative director.

“It was an interesting process not really knowing how it was going to turn out. Even on set we had no way of knowing how it would look but the result is amazing”.

The campaign includes a TV commercial, plus will feature on digital, cinema and out-of-home media channels.

