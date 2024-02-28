Hyundai & Surfing Australia Barrel Into Expanded Partnership

Hyundai & Surfing Australia Barrel Into Expanded Partnership
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Hyundai and Surfing Australia have announced an expanded partnership, with Hyundai taking on the presenting rights for the Irukandjis (Australian Surfing Team, Open division) and Come to the Edge documentary, further strengthening an already powerful collaboration.

Lead Image: Hyundai ambassador Molly Picklum in action.

Since 2018, Hyundai Motor Company Australia have been an incredible partner of Surfing Australia, supporting a range of events and programs that have helped the progression of the sport. Since 2021 Hyundai have held the naming rights for the Hyundai Surfing Australia High Performance Centre (HPC), while providing a fleet of vehicles for exclusive use by athletes and guests utilising the HPC as well as holding naming rights for the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle supporting the grassroots of surfing.

Come to the Edge is a new documentary from Surfing Australia that goes behind the scenes with our Olympic team as they prepare for Paris 2024, the biggest stage in sport, and one of the world’s most dangerous waves, Teahupoʻo, Tahiti.

In addition, Molly Picklum, who is world No.1 on the rankings after taking out the Sunset Pro, has joined Hyundai as their newest ambassador, following in the footsteps of Laura Enever. Picklum, who is between World Championship Tour events, is currently competing at the ISA World Surfing Games, where Australia could secure another two spots for the Paris Olympics.

“Hyundai Australia is excited to be the Irukandjis Presenting Partner and to truly support surfing in Australia from the grassroots to the very top. We also look forward to working with Molly Picklum as our newest Hyundai ambassador. Molly is a powerhouse surfer and we look forward to providing her the support to reach her full potential, and to continue her positive influence on future generations of female surfers,” said Hyundai Motor Company Australia CEO, Ted Lee.

“Hyundai have supported the sport of surfing for over 5 years now, providing critical funding to support athletes at both the grassroots and elite level. Surfing Australia is proud to see our marquee partnership with Hyundai continue to grow, leveraging surfing’s Olympic journey as our athletes prepare to take on the rest of the world at the Olympics,” said Surfing Australia head of partnerships, Clarissa Pike.

“I’m stoked to partner with Hyundai, a brand that gets behind all levels of surfing. From the groms at the Hyundai Surfing Australia High Performance Centre to the Irunkandjis team, Hyundai does so much for our sport. I’m thankful for their support and can’t wait to work together in the years ahead,” said Picklum.

Hyundai and Surfing Australia have a long history of working together on key surfing events including the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle (ABB), the world’s biggest club surfing event. For many young boardriders, this series is the first taste of competitive surfing and the beginning of what for some is a lifelong journey. The epic surfing competition culminates in a world-renowned Grand Final where Australia’s best boardrider club is decided. This year, 42 clubs have qualified for the Grand Final, to be held at Burleigh Heads on March 9-10.

In 2022, Hyundai and Surfing Australia launched the Hyundai ‘She’s Electric’ competition, aimed at shining a spotlight on rising female athletes and providing a pathway to the top. This partnership continues to grow with more entries every year and a future that looks very bright for female surfing.




Please login with linkedin to comment

hyundai Surfing Australia

Latest News

PepsiCo, Domino’s and pilates brand breach ad standards
  • Advertising

PepsiCo, Domino’s and pilates brand breach ad standards

PepsiCo sweats over ‘misleading’ ad; Domino’s wrapped for skateboard safety; pilates brand slammed for ‘fat shaming’. PepsiCo’s sports drink brand Gatorade No Sugar has pulled a Spotify ad that “misleads” consumers about the amount of electrolytes people lose when sweating. An Ad Standards community panel ruled the Gatorade creative misled consumers by exaggerating the amount […]

MG Makes You Look At The New MG4 Electric Via Milk+Honey United
  • Campaigns

MG Makes You Look At The New MG4 Electric Via Milk+Honey United

Milk+Honey United has been appointed by MG Motors for a special project to help launch its important and exciting new MG4 Electric Vehicle in Australia and New Zealand. The ‘Made You Look’ integrated campaign runs across film, radio, OOH, social and digital. Designed from the ground up, the MG4s new revolutionary EV platform redefines space […]

Alcohol & Drug Foundation Launches “Keep Their Future Bright” Campaign To Address Underage Alcohol Consumption
  • Campaigns

Alcohol & Drug Foundation Launches “Keep Their Future Bright” Campaign To Address Underage Alcohol Consumption

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF) has recently launched the “Keep Their Future Bright” campaign in response to the concerning trends in underage alcohol consumption amongst high school students, specifically 15 to 16-year-olds. A recent survey of 3,240 Year 10 students in SA and NSW revealed a worrying spike in early alcohol consumption, with one-third […]

Wellbub Unveils ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix’ Campaign: Redefining Motherhood & Championing Maternal Mental Health
  • Campaigns

Wellbub Unveils ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix’ Campaign: Redefining Motherhood & Championing Maternal Mental Health

Wellbub, a trailblazer in promoting maternal well-being in Singapore, launched its groundbreaking campaign, ‘The Ruin I Need To Fix,’ on Tuesday, 27th February 2024. This transformative initiative aims to challenge societal norms surrounding postpartum bodies, fostering inclusivity and empowering new mothers to embrace the beauty of their journey. The Wellbub team, in collaboration with photographer […]

Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations
  • Media

Avid Collective Nabs Niki Jones From Junkee Media As New Head Of Enablement & Operations

Avid Collective has officially announced the appointment of former Scout Publishing and Junkee Media executive Niki Jones (lead image) as its new head of enablement operations. In the newly created role, Jones will be responsible for overseeing operational activities across various arms of business with a focus on partner engagement. “Niki’s appointment comes at an […]