Hyundai & Surfing Australia Barrel Into Expanded Partnership

Hyundai and Surfing Australia have announced an expanded partnership, with Hyundai taking on the presenting rights for the Irukandjis (Australian Surfing Team, Open division) and Come to the Edge documentary, further strengthening an already powerful collaboration.

Lead Image: Hyundai ambassador Molly Picklum in action.

Since 2018, Hyundai Motor Company Australia have been an incredible partner of Surfing Australia, supporting a range of events and programs that have helped the progression of the sport. Since 2021 Hyundai have held the naming rights for the Hyundai Surfing Australia High Performance Centre (HPC), while providing a fleet of vehicles for exclusive use by athletes and guests utilising the HPC as well as holding naming rights for the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle supporting the grassroots of surfing.

Come to the Edge is a new documentary from Surfing Australia that goes behind the scenes with our Olympic team as they prepare for Paris 2024, the biggest stage in sport, and one of the world’s most dangerous waves, Teahupoʻo, Tahiti.

In addition, Molly Picklum, who is world No.1 on the rankings after taking out the Sunset Pro, has joined Hyundai as their newest ambassador, following in the footsteps of Laura Enever. Picklum, who is between World Championship Tour events, is currently competing at the ISA World Surfing Games, where Australia could secure another two spots for the Paris Olympics.

“Hyundai Australia is excited to be the Irukandjis Presenting Partner and to truly support surfing in Australia from the grassroots to the very top. We also look forward to working with Molly Picklum as our newest Hyundai ambassador. Molly is a powerhouse surfer and we look forward to providing her the support to reach her full potential, and to continue her positive influence on future generations of female surfers,” said Hyundai Motor Company Australia CEO, Ted Lee.

“Hyundai have supported the sport of surfing for over 5 years now, providing critical funding to support athletes at both the grassroots and elite level. Surfing Australia is proud to see our marquee partnership with Hyundai continue to grow, leveraging surfing’s Olympic journey as our athletes prepare to take on the rest of the world at the Olympics,” said Surfing Australia head of partnerships, Clarissa Pike.

“I’m stoked to partner with Hyundai, a brand that gets behind all levels of surfing. From the groms at the Hyundai Surfing Australia High Performance Centre to the Irunkandjis team, Hyundai does so much for our sport. I’m thankful for their support and can’t wait to work together in the years ahead,” said Picklum.

Hyundai and Surfing Australia have a long history of working together on key surfing events including the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle (ABB), the world’s biggest club surfing event. For many young boardriders, this series is the first taste of competitive surfing and the beginning of what for some is a lifelong journey. The epic surfing competition culminates in a world-renowned Grand Final where Australia’s best boardrider club is decided. This year, 42 clubs have qualified for the Grand Final, to be held at Burleigh Heads on March 9-10.

In 2022, Hyundai and Surfing Australia launched the Hyundai ‘She’s Electric’ competition, aimed at shining a spotlight on rising female athletes and providing a pathway to the top. This partnership continues to grow with more entries every year and a future that looks very bright for female surfing.