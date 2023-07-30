GroupM Nabs Nik Doble From OMD To Be Mindshare’s Head Of Investment

Nik Doble has been appointed head of investment for Australia at GroupM media agency Mindshare.

Doble is the latest in a string of ex-OMD staff to follow Aimee Buchanan to GroupM. In February, Melissa Hey joined as GroupM Australia’s chief investment officer, having spent more than a decade at OMD.

In his new role, Doble will lead Mindshare’s Marketplace practice and oversee the agency’s intentional investment strategies across all media and integrated partnerships.

Doble will join Mindshare’s senior leadership team and report to CEO Maria Grivas. Doble will also work closely with Mindshare Melbourne marketplace lead Lisa Fahey, Sydney marketplace lead Wayne Jarvis, and, of course, Hey.

Maria Grivas, CEO of Mindshare Australia, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Nik Doble to the Mindshare Australia family. His deep industry knowledge and personal values align perfectly with our Good Growth vision. Nik’s ability to navigate the evolving media landscape and build strategic partnerships will undoubtedly drive our clients’ success and accelerate our growth.”

Doble said: “Maria and the Mindshare Australia leadership team’s vision for Good Growth aligns seamlessly with my own outlook for how an agency can best meet the needs of our clients and people now, and sustainably into the future. Central to the vision, and what I’m most passionate about, is developing holistic Investment strategy and capability that maximizes collaboration internally, fosters mutually beneficial relationships with our partners, and delivers on long term objectives for our clients. I’m delighted to be joining the Mindshare Australia team and can’t wait to start delivering on our Good Growth ambitions with colleagues, clients and partners.”

Hey added: “We are excited to have Nik join the broader GroupM investment leadership team. His market knowledge and investment expertise will build on Mindshare’s strengths and ensure the team can continue to deliver their intentional media investment approach.”

He starts with Mindshare in September.