Google Government Affairs Exec Appointed To ACMA

Samantha Yorke (pictured), a senior manager in Google’s Government Affairs team, has been appointed to the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

Yorke has been leading Google’s public policy strategy and advocacy on matters of privacy, cyber and mis/disinformation. Her work will commence on 28 August.

ACMA said she has strong legal and regulatory background in the private sector, and previously worked with government on media, online safety and digital platforms matters

Adam Suckling, formerly chief exec of the Copyright Agency, joined the board yesterday. Carolyn Lidgerwood, head of privacy at RIO Tinto since 2011, has also joined and will start on 17 October.

Suckling has experience in the telecommunications, media and broadcasting sectors with Lindgerwood similarly experienced in telecoms, broadcasting, radio and privacy.

“The Albanese Government is committed to ensuring the Authority has the right mix of skills and experience so that the regulator can fulfil its important functions,” said Michelle Rowland, the government’s communications minister.

“I am confident Mr Suckling, Ms Yorke and Ms Lidgerwood will help support the ACMA as it confronts complex emerging challenges across telecommunications, broadcasting, and online content.

“I congratulate the appointees and look forward to working with them and the ACMA in coming years.”

James Cameron and Anita Jacoby have stepped down from ACMA. Cameron had previously served as the CEO of the National Water Commission and had been an ACMA authority member for more than a decade. Jacoby is currently the chair of the ABC Advisory Council.