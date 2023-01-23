Google Ads Down – Hilarity & Panic Ensue

Google Ads users have been reporting error 500 messages as the entire advertising systems seems to have fallen over. The agency land reaction was, predictably, measured.

Users started reporting problems with the service yesterday and, as yet, it seems as though the gremlins have not been completely exorcised from Google’s system with many users still reporting problems.

Me too. Got that momentary panic when I thought, my account was culled. 🤣 — leagueofadvertising (@MMKLeague) January 23, 2023

Google’s ad liaison officer said that the problems had been fixed but not all users seemed to agree.

This issue has been resolved. Thank you for your patience and we apologize for the inconvenience. https://t.co/0AqTKCl6Ts — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) January 23, 2023

Others seemed to suggest that the Ads crash had some thing to do with the 12,000 redundancies Google issued earlier this week.

Google lays off 12,000 people on Friday and Google Ads goes down on Monday. Coincidence?#googleads #google #googlelayoff #googlelayoffs — Barney Durrant (@Barney71) January 23, 2023