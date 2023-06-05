Get In Quick! Women In Media Entries Close Today

B&T’s Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, are just a few months away so it’s time to get your entry in — we’re closing the doors at 5 pm sharp today!

So get yourself caffeinated and prepare to make your mum proud because you could be one of the exceptional women who take home one of our shiny, highly coveted awards.

The Women in Media Awards will recognise women at the forefront of leadership and innovation. Our aim is to celebrate exceptional female-identifying talent who have achieved outstanding success in their career, as well as those who mentor and support other women.

This year we have 26 categories spanning the advertising, marketing and media industries. Entries are welcome from women at any level in their business -from newbies to CEOs.

While late entries will be open until 12 June, be warned that we will be raising our prices. So get in today!

Here’s a refresher on all the categories you can compete in:

Agency Sales/Account Management

Best Ad Campaign

Business Support

Casting Agent

Champion of Change

Client Services

Creative

Creative Producer

Employer

Entrepreneur

Executive Leader

Glass Ceiling Award

Journalist / Producer

Lifetime Achievement

Marketing

Media Buyer / Planner

Media Sales / Account Management

Mentor

People and Culture

Project Manager

Public Relations

Recruiter

Rising Star

Social Change Maker

Strategy

Tech

Social Media

Woman of The Year

The glamorous award ceremony will be held on Friday 25 August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal. Can’t wait to see you there!