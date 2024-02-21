Former SCA Exec Bolsters Elevate Communications Media Power

Established industry leader in the Australian marketing and communications space, Elevate Communication has added experienced news executive Tash Jobson (lead image) to its already impressive team of practitioners.

Jobson joins Elevate as a media specialist after more than two decades as a journalist and editorial leader, most recently as head of news operations at Southern Cross Austereo (Hit, Triple M & LiSTNR).

She brings with her a wealth of strategic news insights and a deep understanding of the current Australian media landscape. “The addition of Tash to our team will supercharge our PR & Communications offerings, notably in the audio space, a key growth area and strategic opportunity for our clients,” said Elevate managing director, Mel Deacon.

“At Elevate, we are committed to enhancing our team with experienced leaders who have a deep understanding of media, the news cycle, media trends and news consumption”.

Throughout her esteemed career, Jobson has overseen radio news coverage across 99 radio stations and played a role in the development of some of Australia’s most listened-to News and Information podcasts, including The Briefing and Secrets We Keep: Shame, Lies Family.

“I am thrilled to bring my news media and audio expertise to Elevate whilst growing a high calibre communications skillset within this award-winning agency,” Jobson said. “As someone who believes in the importance of sharing great stories and finding solutions in the communications space, stepping into Elevate is a wonderful fit”.

“With a laser focus on creating successful outcomes for our clients, it’s wonderful to be able to tap into Tash’s wealth of knowledge and leverage her experience to support our clients,” Deacon added.

“As we celebrate our 17th year in business, growing our team is a key part of the strategic vision we have for Elevate in what is a dynamic time for the industry”.