Forget Blue Blood! The Royals Could Demand Brands Such As Burberry Go Green

British brands such as Burberry could find themselves banished from the royal household if they fail to meet green credentials put forward by King Charles.

The King is reportedly reviewing the warrants held by around 800 brands that supply the royal household and will be demanding that they abide by the required sustainability targets.

Some of Britain’s most exclusive brands including Burberry, Barbour and Hunter are amongst the 800 which work with the royal household.

Industry insiders told the Sydney Morning Herald that brands are worried that there will be more scrutiny on sustainability now that King Charles is the reigning monarch.

Quoted in the SMH, Paul Alger, the director of international affairs at the UK Fashion and Textile Association said: “They are all nervous because they recognise the power of the royal warrants and do not want to lose it.

“They are all very aware of the potential impact of a loss and the messaging that would bring to their brand and product. It could be very negative.”

Many of the brands endorsed by the royals are popular in Asian countries such as China, South Korea and Japan. Alger warned that their success in these nations could be compromised should King Charles take away their warrant.

King Charles is known to be an active supporter of acting to lower the risk of climate change. He has previously been vocal about criticising corporates for the impact some of their work has on the planet, and is also a keen supporter of sustainable farming methods.

The fashion industry is responsible for 10 per cent of the world’s carbon emissions – producing more than maritime shipping and international flights combined.

Fashion and fast fashion brands in particular are under increasing pressure to improve sustainability and to limit their emissions.

In Australia, many brands are starting to step up their sustainability efforts. Last year Kmart Australia launched its latest “People and Planet” campaign across Australia and New Zealand, bringing to the forefront the role they play in the areas of sustainability and community.

Sam Kerr also showed her support for sustainable fashion when she was part of a campaign encouraging people to use Uber to donate their old clothes to the Red Cross.

Based on numbers from 2022, the Australian green fashion market had a total revenue of $1.8 billion in 2022 and had an annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent between 2017 and 2022.

Meanwhile, Australia’s fast fashion market is estimated to be worth $2.3 billion, with the luxury market worth $5.3 billion. Both are reported to have doubled within the past 10 years.