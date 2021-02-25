Cummins&Partners Welcomes PR Agency Romano Beck, Bringing Creative, Media and PR Under One Roof
Independent PR agency Romano Beck has taken residence in Cummins&Partners’ Melbourne and Sydney offices, with the partnership now meaning Cummins takes 360-degree communications approach.
On the partnership, Cummins&Partners’ chief creative officer, Sean Cummins, said: “I’ve always had a great sense of curiosity and respect for what I term the mercurial dark art of public relations, and have felt for some time we needed the holy trinity of creative, media and PR under one roof.
“Our businesses have been courting each other for some time and with current client synergies, shared client journeys in the past, a shared head office in St Kilda, and most importantly, aligned values from their executive and ours, it already feels like they’ve been in the building since the beginning.”
A full-service agency, Cummins&Partners adds PR, corporate communication, event management, sponsorship, talent procurement and publicity, and influencer engagement and additional social capabilities through Romano Beck to its offering.
Romano Beck founders Judy Romano and Gareth Beck said: “When we started the business seven years ago, we said PR is changing, and so are we. The days of pumping out media releases to disinterested journalists are gone, and we work harder than ever before to influence.
“Our partnership with Cummins&Partners is an exciting moment for us. Working hand in glove with creative and media is how we have always played, and formalising our offering builds a strong foundation for future growth and innovation.”
Cummins&Partners has offices in Melbourne, Sydney and New York, employing 150 people with clients that include Pernod Ricard, Energy Australia, McCain, Absolut, Adore Beauty, Godfreys and Sara Lee. Recent wins include Heritage Bank, Indeed, Klorane, Avene and Sapporo.
Romano Beck’s head office is in Melbourne and now adds a Sydney location, employing 15 people with clients including L’Oréal, Piper-Heidsieck Champagne, Chadstone – The Fashion Capital, F45 Training, The Victoria Racing Club, Mercedes-Benz Sydney & Melbourne dealerships and Longines.
