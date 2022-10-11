“To Have As Much Fun As Possible”: Komo’s Joel Steel On Supporting The B&T Awards

The countdown is on for the B&T Awards presented by YouTube. And while we’re busy figuring out what to wear, we’re also making time to sit down with our sponsors and find out why they’ve decided to throw their support behind the event.

Here we have the Founder & CEO of Komo, the official digital engagement platform for the B&T Awards, Joel Steel…

B&T: Why did Komo decide to support the B&T Awards?

JS: It’s the culmination of having the best of the best in the Australian media industry in a room ready to celebrate the year and a brand in B&T that doesn’t seem to take itself too seriously, plus a remit to have as much fun as possible. What can go wrong?

B&T: What are you most looking forward to at this year’s B&T Awards?

JS: Seeing Komo up in lights as the official digital engagement platform for the event and the challenge of trying to capture the attention of a very excitable audience with some digital games and competitions.

B&T: Tell us more about Komo’s platform integration with the B&T Awards? What can our audience look forward to?

The audience can expect a lot of laughs while also trying to own the evening with a competitive element through some live trivia and predictor activities with a live and dynamic leaderboard that is sure to raise the stakes with tables competing against each other for the right to win a share of the $2000 cash, prize pool.

We’re also using the Komo platform to enable tables to win some fun and outrageous accessories for the night.

B&T: What’s your message to all finalists for this year’s B&T Awards?

JS: Enjoy the night and ensure that you celebrate your success, it is a great achievement.

B&T: Do you have any tips for the MCs on holding a crowd at what is sure to be a raucous event?

JS: Good luck holding the attention of the crowd after a certain time, which is after the pre-drinks from what I have heard.

I’ll have an advantage as I’ll have Komo games to capture attention, plus some social competition and cash prizes should help.

B&T: The B&T Awards are a good excuse for attendees to don their glad rags in celebration. Do you have an outfit picked out?

I must admit I do enjoy donning the black tie, it might even call for the bowtie.

The B&T Awards 2021, presented by YouTube, will be held on Friday 4 November at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion, kicking off at 5:30pm (AEDT).

