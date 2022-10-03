Bank Of Queensland Dials Up The Laughs In New Work From Its In-House Agency

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) and its internal creative agency The Inside Job have launched their latest home loan campaign, showcasing BOQ’s above-and-beyond service and support to all customers in their home buying and refinancing journeys.

Melody Townsend, general manager retail marketing of BOQ Group commented: “Whether you’re currently planning on buying your first home or thinking about your next one, there are many big decisions to be made, which is why it’s important to feel supported from the moment you find a great rate all the way to your settlement date.”

In the style of an old-school 70’s stakeout, the 30-second spot takes place in the midst of a bidding war at auction. An aspiring homeowner couple is flanked by an FBI-style van parked outside the property, with a team of BOQ home loan specialists inside, armed with great rates and even greater service.

While things begin to look unfavourable for our bidding couple, the BOQ specialists are always there and always in control, cheekily cueing some nudist ‘nightmare neighbours’ to cease the bidding and secure the win for their coupled-up customers.

But nudists aren’t the only trick up BOQ’s home loan specialist sleeve. A second TV ad’s alternative ending introduces us to another nightmare neighbour – a screaming heavy metal drummer catapulting out of a garage. And while the nightmare neighbours may be different, the dream result remains the same for our aspiring couple.The Inside Job Group Creative Head Stephen Thompson commented, “We instantly knew we wanted to bring Bank of Queensland’s unique proposition to life with a campaign that was exciting, fun and that really stood out in the category, but at the same time, stayed true to the brand’s core values. And we’re thrilled with the result.”

The new campaign will run across OOH, TV, BVOD, radio, social media and digital.

