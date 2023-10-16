Atomic 212° Retains BMW’s $20M Media; Drives Off With The NZ Business, Too

Atomic 212° has retained the BMW Australia media account and expanded its remit to include BMW New Zealand.

Following a competitive review earlier this year, Atomic 212° has been reappointed to handle media services for the luxury motor vehicle company in Australia, which includes BMW, MINI, BMW Financial Services, BMW Aftersales and BMW Motorrad.

Atomic 212° has worked for BMW Australia since 2020. The agency has also now been appointed to the BMW New Zealand media account, effective from January 2024.

The agency’s national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner, said: “We are honoured to continue our successful working partnership with BMW Australia and its very talented team. This news reflects the professionalism and hard work of our people, and I want to thank everyone involved at Atomic 212°.

“On top of this re-appointment, we are delighted to have won the BMW New Zealand account and to extend our commitment to the brand into another market. Having the Australian and New Zealand accounts under one roof is a smart decision and I’m confident our media expertise will service both for ongoing exceptional results,” Fenner said.

Atomic 212° national managing director, Rory Heffernan, said: “Our partnership with BMW and MINI is one that we’re exceptionally proud of. It’s so exciting to be able to take this to a new level with the addition of the New Zealand market, and with the amazing opportunities ahead in the EV space and broader auto industry.

“We’re in this position thanks to the huge strides our smarter, faster, accountable product has made, and the exceptional support that our team has provided to the BMW and MINI brands. A huge thank you to Alex, Nikesh and the entire team at BMW for recognising how much further we can take this partnership.”

The BMW announcement follows a number of client wins and retentions for Atomic 212° including Craveable Brands, the Northern Territory Government, Tourism Northern Territory, Entain (Ladbrokes and Neds), Victoria University, My Muscle Chef and Growth Faculty