Atomic 212° Retains BMW’s $20M Media; Drives Off With The NZ Business, Too
Atomic 212° has retained the BMW Australia media account and expanded its remit to include BMW New Zealand.
Following a competitive review earlier this year, Atomic 212° has been reappointed to handle media services for the luxury motor vehicle company in Australia, which includes BMW, MINI, BMW Financial Services, BMW Aftersales and BMW Motorrad.
Atomic 212° has worked for BMW Australia since 2020. The agency has also now been appointed to the BMW New Zealand media account, effective from January 2024.
The agency’s national chief executive officer, Claire Fenner, said: “We are honoured to continue our successful working partnership with BMW Australia and its very talented team. This news reflects the professionalism and hard work of our people, and I want to thank everyone involved at Atomic 212°.
“On top of this re-appointment, we are delighted to have won the BMW New Zealand account and to extend our commitment to the brand into another market. Having the Australian and New Zealand accounts under one roof is a smart decision and I’m confident our media expertise will service both for ongoing exceptional results,” Fenner said.
Atomic 212° national managing director, Rory Heffernan, said: “Our partnership with BMW and MINI is one that we’re exceptionally proud of. It’s so exciting to be able to take this to a new level with the addition of the New Zealand market, and with the amazing opportunities ahead in the EV space and broader auto industry.
“We’re in this position thanks to the huge strides our smarter, faster, accountable product has made, and the exceptional support that our team has provided to the BMW and MINI brands. A huge thank you to Alex, Nikesh and the entire team at BMW for recognising how much further we can take this partnership.”
The BMW announcement follows a number of client wins and retentions for Atomic 212° including Craveable Brands, the Northern Territory Government, Tourism Northern Territory, Entain (Ladbrokes and Neds), Victoria University, My Muscle Chef and Growth Faculty
Please login with linkedin to commentAtomic 212 BMW
Latest News
GoTransit partners with Foodbank Queensland
The cost of living crisis is having widespread impact on families across the nation. Go Transit Media Group has stepped up to help feed those most in need.
“Alexa, trick or treat” with M&M’s this Halloween
Amazon Alexa and Mars Wrigley deliver innovative voice-enabled consumer promotion for Australians
Scope & 10 Feet Tall Are Empowering Australians Living With Disabilities
In partnership with 10 Feet Tall, Scope Disability Services has unveiled a new campaign that shows customers reaching their full potential. Scope’s clients with disabilities and employees were engaged as actors in the campaign, bringing authenticity to the bold and ground-breaking campaign. The campaign takes on a new approach for the disability category, showcasing people […]
AIC & IMAA Join Forces
Advertising Industry Careers (AIC) have announced that the Independent Media Agencies Australia (IMAA) will be featured on the AIC platform from launch. From January 24, the IMAA will have a dedicated industry body profile on the AIC platform, offering many opportunities and resources for aspiring professionals looking to make their mark in the ad and […]
BBC Investigating Hamas Supporting Journalists
Feeling depressed from Saturday's referendum? It probably won't be a patch on what's about to come from the Middle East.
SXSW Sydney’s MUST SEE Speakers
Utterly befuddled by SXSW's staggering program? Let this handy guide be a divining rod to your confused brain.
Merlin Entertainment’s Aussie Media Account Still Up For Grabs
Admittedly, this story does come with a bit of speculation and hearsay, but B&T's punting it's about 87 per cent true.
B&T Awards The Work: Look Out, It’s The OOH Finalists
B&T thinks the best thing about the OOH category is it's the only category with any chance of being shat on by a bird.
Ex The Project Host Carrie Bickmore Reveals Heartfelt Reason She Is Returning To Screens
Carrie Bickmore is returning to screens for the first time since she quit Network 10’s The Project, and it is for a very worthy cause. The star told The Daily Telegraph on Sunday that she is returning to the small screen for a very special reason. The Gold Logie winner, who left Network 10’s The […]
Still Changing The Game: The Matildas Effect Evident As A-League Women Season Opens
Has your support for a footy team left you the butt of office jokes? Maybe find more success via the women's A-League.
These Morning-After Pill Ads Prove A Serendipitous Hoot
B&T acknowledges these ads deal with a difficult subject. Yet, don't let it deter you sending us "burn in Hell" emails.
Sunday TV Ratings: Nine’s The Block Has Triumphant Win
Again it was The Block doing the business for Nine. And you cannot begin to believe how bored B&T is in writing that.
2024 AWARD School Heads Announced
AWARD School has assembled some big brains to teach its 2024 intake. As in clever creatives, not odd shaped heads.
TikTok & Disney Team Up On Premium Ad Delivery
Disney is set to join TikTok’s Pulse Premiere as a publisher and deliver premium ad-viewing experiences to brands and consumers. The new partnership is part of the Disney100 activation on TikTok that delivers content from Disney, Disney Parks, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and ESPN, including nostalgic theme songs, iconic moments, unique behind-the-scenes Disney […]
Radio Stars Gather For The 2023 ACRA Awards! But Where’s Kyle?
It was Aussie radio's night of nights on Saturday which, somewhat ironically, weren't broadcast on the radio.
Westpac New Zealand launch next chapter of Together Greater with the Publicis Connected Platform
Westpac have launched the next expression of their brand platform Together Greater, with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, Digitas and Spark Foundry, together as part of the Publicis Groupe Connected Platform model. The launch films, OOH and social content feature numerous New Zealanders including Westpac staff aiming for their ‘Greater’ big or small. One 30-second […]
Tennis Australia Unveils “Hits Different” Campaign In First Work From BMF
Much like the first cicada, cockroach & painful sunburn of the summer, the first tennis ad of the summer has arrived.
It’s 10 Quick Questions With CHEP CEO Lee Leggett
It's 10 quick fire questions with CHEP's Lee Leggett. Although her probing answers were far less quick fire.
Steve Price Inducted Into 2023 Hall of Fame as SCA Awarded 30 ACRA’s
SSCA has received 30 ACRA Awards including Best On-Air Team (Provincial), Best New Talent On Air, Podcast Of The Year, Podcast Host Of The Year and Marketing Team Of The Year. Pictured Above – left to right; Blair Woodcock, head of regional content at SCA. Steve Price, former Triple M Townsville presenter. Dave Cameron, chief […]
New Australian Metaverse Advisory Council To Launch At SXSW Sydney
Thought the Metaverse had gone the way of NFTs and Rove's TV career? Think again with this news.
Seven’s Mel Hopkins Warns Industry To “Not Fall Into The Trap Of Throwing Stones” At SXSW Sydney
B&T would never throw stones at this week's SXSW event in Sydney, suffice to say an hour wait to pick up a media pass?
Spark Foundry: Clients Want Agency Teams Built Around Skill Set, Not Seniority
It what could prove a blow to attractive people, Spark study reveals clients want agency teams built around skill set.
Tourism Tropical North Queensland Announces Cannes In Cairns Is Back
Cannes In Cairns is back bigger & better in 2024, with a full refund policy to any attendee who gets themselves eaten.
AMI Celebrates 90th Anniversary With Bold New Brand And Guidelines
The AMI celebrates its 90th anniversary and, even better, it can report it still has excellent knees and hips.
AMI Marketing Excellence Awards Winners For 2023 Announced
Australian Marketing Institute (AMI) has announced the 2023 national winners in the marketing industry’s premier awards for marketing distinction. The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards recognise 17 Campaign Categories and 11 Special Categories. The AMI Marketing Excellence Awards has become one of the biggest programs on the Australian marketing calendar. For over 40 years, the Awards […]
Creative Is The New Targeting – Five Tips From Meta To Maximise Ad Performance
Look, it's five tips from Meta to maximise ad performance. Sadly, no karate kick tips from Zuck himself.
Research From Deloitte Digital Shows A 12% Return On Generative AI Investments
New research shows the ROI for marketers from generative AI. Thankfully, not outpacing the boozy client lunch, however.
“From A to Double ‘D’, we want Australians to check ’em regularly”: Aussie Confectionery Brand Partners With National Breast Cancer Foundation
Australian family-owned confectionery brand Double ‘D’ is making a monthly donation plus 5% of all online sales from their hugely popular Smart Sweets range to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) for the next 12 months. The announcement was made by Double ‘D’ managing director, Justin Hughes at the mid-point of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. […]
INVNT Announces Tech And Innovation Driven Line Up For SXSW
INVNT™, the Global Live Brand Storytelling agency and the official host and curator of SXSW Sydney®, has revealed the expansive line-up and program for SXSW Sydney’s Discovery Stage in the Tech & Innovation Expo.
Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats
Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, and EssenceMediacom have delivered an exclusive collaboration between tech platform Uber Eats and Starfield, Bethesda ANZ’s hot new video game that launched in early September. The Starfield storefront features a collection of food, beverages and unique items that will be available for a limited time until sold out and […]
ABC Journalist Labelled Baby Beheading Claims In Israel-Hamas Conflict “Bullshit”
Pumped for some pending weekend hijinks? Feel utterly deflated and morose with this appalling news.
InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges
InMobi today unveiled InMobi Addressability Gradient, a platform designed to support marketers throughout the transition from identity-centric targeting to new solutions that have limited consumer identity signals. This AI-powered innovative tool marks a significant stride forward in addressing the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of digital advertising. The Gradient enables advertisers to navigate the […]
Thursday TV Ratings: Things Get Slippery On The Block
The Thursday TV numbers are in and as much as B&T would like to report a few surprises there was none whatsoever.
Bundaberg And Kettle Chips Team Up For Summer Collaboration
Bundaberg & Kettle team up for a summer collaboration. Yet, B&T doubts it'll be as good as a VB & cashew collaboration.
Val Morgan Unveils New Advertising Opportunities At Sydney Upfronts
It's all the news from the Val Morgan upfronts. Alas, no news of any Stars Wars prequels or sequels on the horizon.
Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment
Yahoo has announced a new integration with Twilio Segment Customer Data Platform (CDP) to drive greater advertising reach and relevance, without relying on third-party cookies. Twilio Segment’s direct integration with Yahoo ConnectID will enable advertisers to future-proof their business and activate first-party data across screens in a cookieless world. More than 25,000 businesses worldwide use […]