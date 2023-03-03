April Fool’s Day Comes Early With Extra-Terrestrial Ad

April Fool’s Day Comes Early With Extra-Terrestrial Ad
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



A company called Vollebak has apparently created the first-ever billboard for Mars. Standing 45 cm high, the billboard is small, crafted from corrosion-resistant materials, and completely invisible to anyone on Earth.

Vollebak founders Nick and Steve Tidball created the billboard to launch the company’s new 3-dimensional V logo.

“Launching a new logo is kind of risky when you’re a big brand. Everyone laughs at it, tells you their kid could have done it, and then gasps at how much money you spent,” said Steve Tidball.

“Luckily we’re not a big brand, and we can do whatever we want. We design clothes for an extreme future on and off planet Earth, so we thought the perfect way to launch our new logo would be to create the kind of billboard that can survive life on the harsh Martian surface.”

The billboard was hewn from aluminium 6082T6, a corrosion-resistant metal often used in high-stress engineering applications.

The billboard is also designed to be assembled by a clever robot, as well, being made from 11 individual pieces that lock into place with an ancient Japanese joinery technique called tsugite, apparently.

“Instead of screws, nails, welding or glue, tsugite relies solely on interlocking joints and counter tension to produce astonishingly strong structures. Once you’ve put the first 10 pieces of the billboard together, the Vollebak V logo is the last piece in the jigsaw that locks the entire billboard in place,” said Nick Tidball.

“The simplicity of the tsugite method means that the billboard can be disassembled and packed up, either for terrestrial or interplanetary transportation. So we’ve also built a custom flight case for the billboard to travel in.”

“We know it’ll be years and perhaps decades before we’re able to send the Mars Billboard on its journey to Mars,” says Steve Tidball. “So in the meantime, we’re asking our customers to help us take the Mars Billboard on a World Tour of Earth. That way it will be the first billboard to visit two planets.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Vollebak

Latest News

Media.Monks Moves Into Sustainability-First Barangaroo Office
  • Marketing

Media.Monks Moves Into Sustainability-First Barangaroo Office

Media.Monks, the digital-first operating brand of S4Capital, has moved into a sustainable office complex in Barangaroo. The Sir Martin-owned business now resides in the International Towers Barangaroo complex, part of the Barangaroo South development, owned by Lendlease.  The development was set up with sustainability in mind, with the owners on a mission to get the […]

“In The End, We’ll All Become Stories.” Two Gs & Penguin Books Australia
  • Advertising

“In The End, We’ll All Become Stories.” Two Gs & Penguin Books Australia

Independent creative agency Two Gs has launched a campaign for Penguin Books Australia following a competitive pitch. The campaign follows four different readers spreading the word about their latest favourite book, which is weaved cleverly together to form its own unique story. Co-founders of Two Gs, John Gault and Matt Geersen said: “Books are the […]

Triple M Unveils NRL Line Up
  • Media

Triple M Unveils NRL Line Up

The NRL is back and already B&T's Eels-loving editor has spent much of the morning sulking after last night's loss.

Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team
  • Advertising

Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team

Houston has appointed Daye Moffitt (left) as executive strategy director, Sydney and promoted Cara Meade (right) to executive strategy director, Melbourne. The pair will join the brand and design agency’s senior leadership team and report directly to founder and CEO, Stu O’Brien. “Our investment in top-tier strategic talent will pioneer a new era in the […]

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO
  • Marketing

Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO

Linktree has added three executives to its global leadership roster: Monica Austin as chief marketing officer; Farnaz Azmoodeh as chief technology officer, and Sam Rogoway as chief product officer. Austin joins Linktree from Calm, the mindfulness app, where she was recently global head of marketing and communications. Prior to Calm, Monica spent four years at […]

Despite Growth In Audio Advertising Measurement Challenges Remain
  • Advertising
  • Technology

Despite Growth In Audio Advertising Measurement Challenges Remain

Brands and agencies are funnelling more ad dollars into podcasts and audio streaming platforms than ever before but the industry needs to standardise its measurement practices to truly make the system work. (Lead image L-R: Julian Ho, YouTube; Zac Selby, Dentsu; Matthew Waldbauer, SoundCloud) That was the consensus view of industry insiders at IAB Australia’s […]