April Fool’s Day Comes Early With Extra-Terrestrial Ad
A company called Vollebak has apparently created the first-ever billboard for Mars. Standing 45 cm high, the billboard is small, crafted from corrosion-resistant materials, and completely invisible to anyone on Earth.
Vollebak founders Nick and Steve Tidball created the billboard to launch the company’s new 3-dimensional V logo.
“Launching a new logo is kind of risky when you’re a big brand. Everyone laughs at it, tells you their kid could have done it, and then gasps at how much money you spent,” said Steve Tidball.
“Luckily we’re not a big brand, and we can do whatever we want. We design clothes for an extreme future on and off planet Earth, so we thought the perfect way to launch our new logo would be to create the kind of billboard that can survive life on the harsh Martian surface.”
The billboard was hewn from aluminium 6082T6, a corrosion-resistant metal often used in high-stress engineering applications.
The billboard is also designed to be assembled by a clever robot, as well, being made from 11 individual pieces that lock into place with an ancient Japanese joinery technique called tsugite, apparently.
“Instead of screws, nails, welding or glue, tsugite relies solely on interlocking joints and counter tension to produce astonishingly strong structures. Once you’ve put the first 10 pieces of the billboard together, the Vollebak V logo is the last piece in the jigsaw that locks the entire billboard in place,” said Nick Tidball.
“The simplicity of the tsugite method means that the billboard can be disassembled and packed up, either for terrestrial or interplanetary transportation. So we’ve also built a custom flight case for the billboard to travel in.”
“We know it’ll be years and perhaps decades before we’re able to send the Mars Billboard on its journey to Mars,” says Steve Tidball. “So in the meantime, we’re asking our customers to help us take the Mars Billboard on a World Tour of Earth. That way it will be the first billboard to visit two planets.”
Please login with linkedin to commentVollebak
Latest News
B&T’s Imposter-in-Chief Chris Taylor Gives His Version Of Bluesfest Press Release
Chaser's Chris Taylor delivers his first column for B&T. Yet, the joke may well be on him when he sends the invoice in.
Finally! Women Leading Tech Finalists Revealed
Women Leading Tech finalists revealed! And, unlike their male counterparts, there's no fascination for the Matrix films.
Attention-Optimised Digital Ads Produce 63% Less CO2
New research finds attention-optimised digital ads produce 63% less CO2. Unless watched by flatulent cattle.
Thursday TV Ratings: Eels Lose, NRL Wins
The NRL is back! Which means good news for Nine, Kayo, Hutton's Footy Franks & wall plastering after your team loses.
Instagram Rolls Out Age Verification In Australia
Instagram rolls out age verification In Australia. In other words, they're just nicking even more of your personal data.
Darren Stein Named MD Of Omnicom’s Hearts & Science
Hearts & Science is, of course, one of Omnicom's media agencies. However, it could also be a vegan cafe in Chippendale.
Greenpeace Files ACCC Complaint Against Toyota Over Greenwashing
Greenpeace turns its attention from saving the whales & onto Toyota. Anyone else seeing a distinctly Japanese feel here?
Media.Monks Moves Into Sustainability-First Barangaroo Office
Media.Monks, the digital-first operating brand of S4Capital, has moved into a sustainable office complex in Barangaroo. The Sir Martin-owned business now resides in the International Towers Barangaroo complex, part of the Barangaroo South development, owned by Lendlease. The development was set up with sustainability in mind, with the owners on a mission to get the […]
“An Untidy Short-Term Compromise” – Meta On News Media Bargaining Code
Meta has labelled the News Media Bargaining Code as an "untidy short-term compromise". In other words, it f@cking sucks.
First Look At NRL TV Spot, Via Emotive
Liniment a painful part of your anatomy & suck on an orange segment while viewing the NRL's season opening ad campaign.
Little Creatures & Thinkerbell Unveil OOH Campaign To Coincide With Pride
Little Creatures unveils newPride work. And by that we mean the beer, not highly contagious pubic lice.
Kyle And Jackie O Claim Kate Ritchie Is Joining Nova’s The Fitzy & Wippa Breakfast Show
Industry rumours swirl around Kate Ritchie. And, no, she's not being linked to The Panel like everyone else in media.
Blue Steeled! Derek Zoolander Returns As Official Ambassador For “Pep-Scissor-Roe Sugar!”
Ben Stiller reprises the hilarious Derek Zoolander for new Pepsi ad. That's the original, not 2016's really dull sequel.
Journalist Richard Bakers Partners With LiSTNR For Investigative Podcast Series
If lockdown gave us anything it's the rise of the podcast, drinking by 11 and pyjamas as legitimate office attire.
“In The End, We’ll All Become Stories.” Two Gs & Penguin Books Australia
Independent creative agency Two Gs has launched a campaign for Penguin Books Australia following a competitive pitch. The campaign follows four different readers spreading the word about their latest favourite book, which is weaved cleverly together to form its own unique story. Co-founders of Two Gs, John Gault and Matt Geersen said: “Books are the […]
“Better Go To Blooms” Campaign Launches Via Hardhat
Pharmacy chain unveils "better go to Blooms" tag. Which admittedly is far nicer than "avoid the roids at Blooms".
Wellcom Welcomes New General Manager Marnie Darren
Creative content agency Wellcom has appointed Marnie Darren as its new General Manager of Sydney.
Triple M Unveils NRL Line Up
The NRL is back and already B&T's Eels-loving editor has spent much of the morning sulking after last night's loss.
Houston strengthens strategy offering; appoints Daye Moffitt and promotes Cara Meade to leadership team
Houston has appointed Daye Moffitt (left) as executive strategy director, Sydney and promoted Cara Meade (right) to executive strategy director, Melbourne. The pair will join the brand and design agency’s senior leadership team and report directly to founder and CEO, Stu O’Brien. “Our investment in top-tier strategic talent will pioneer a new era in the […]
Brigid Alkema Appointed Chair Of Clemenger Group’s Creative Council
Clemenger Group’s Creative Council is much like the Jedi Council, just with far less robes and Samuel L. Jackson.
Rebecca Tos To Lead Havas Market× Customer Experience, Ecommerce, & Data Division
Rebecca Tos to be thrown in the deep end as Havas Market× CX, ecommerce & data. And to be thrown in the deep end.
Linktree Names Monica Austin As CMO
Linktree has added three executives to its global leadership roster: Monica Austin as chief marketing officer; Farnaz Azmoodeh as chief technology officer, and Sam Rogoway as chief product officer. Austin joins Linktree from Calm, the mindfulness app, where she was recently global head of marketing and communications. Prior to Calm, Monica spent four years at […]
Lufthansa Campaign Banned In UK Over “Misleading” Environmental Claim
What's going on with the Germans? When not embellishing cars' emissions, they're caught fibbing about their airlines.
The Project Receives Backlash From Muslim And Christian Communities Following Lewd Jesus Joke
It would appear The Project is continuing to win in the hotly contested 18-39 demographic & the religious nut jobs one.
ACCC Launches Greenwashing Investigations Following “Concerning” Environmental Or Sustainability Practices
ACCC now eyeing brands deliberately "greenwashing". Airlines, utes & petrol firms declare we've given up even trying.
Punk Grannies Rock Out In Utterly Ludicrous NSFW Spot For Mineral Water Brand
It's often a fine line between fun OR a letter to the Advertising Standards Board. Grab your best stationery with this.
Despite Growth In Audio Advertising Measurement Challenges Remain
Brands and agencies are funnelling more ad dollars into podcasts and audio streaming platforms than ever before but the industry needs to standardise its measurement practices to truly make the system work. (Lead image L-R: Julian Ho, YouTube; Zac Selby, Dentsu; Matthew Waldbauer, SoundCloud) That was the consensus view of industry insiders at IAB Australia’s […]
Wednesday TV Ratings: Heated MAFS Dinner Comes Top, Followed By ABC’s Hard Quiz
In its defence, MAFS seems rather well behaved this year. And B&T should know, as we read the Daily Mail religiously.
The Hamish & Andy Podcast Returns After ‘Government Mandated Break’
Thank god, the Hamish & Andy podcast has returned! How horrible it would've been to hear from new, emerging talent.
Free Ice Cream And 100K Up For Grabs This Women’s Day From Häagen-Dazs
Did you know that Häagen-Dazs is actually American? Meaning it won't be performing at this year's Eurovision.
SBS Adds Four Languages Amid Audio Rebrand
SBS now broadcasting in four new languages - Bislama, Malay, Oromo & Tetum. Still no luck for Tatooine or Jawa speakers.
TikTok Adds Teen-Focused Screen Time Controls
One thing to be said about TikTok, it certainly doesn't rest on its laurels with updates. Or possibly spying on you.
Tetley Tea Unveils Rebrand Via 303 MullenLowe
When anyone in the B&T office is dunking their hobnobs or ginger nuts, rest assured a Tetleys won't be too far off.
OMG The B&T 30 Under 30 Awards Shortlist Is HERE
The very best of adland's youngsters are on show here. The very worst are at the pub moaning about their colleagues.
The Drinking Age Of Three Sheets Pale Ale Is Now 35+ Via Howatson+Company.
New campaign sees Three Sheets Pale Ale drinking age lifted to 35. The 17-year-olds sticking to the UDLs & the Breezers.
SMI Data: January Ad Spends Down 10% YOY, As Government Spends Evaporate
There's some real home truths in this month's SMI Data. Admittedly, nothing on Lisa Wilkinson being a pain in the arse.