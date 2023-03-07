AFL Giant Max ‘Gawny’ Gawn Joins The Marty Sheargold Show -Triple M

One of the AFL’s best ruckman, Demons captain and all-around popular good guy, Max ‘Gawny’ Gawn is joining Triple M Melbourne’s “The Marty Sheargold Show”, every Friday to discuss all things footy.

Combining host Marty Sheargold’s sharp comedic genius with the footy smarts of Gawn, who has clocked up a hundred and eighty one matches and counting, will bring listeners the most unique and fun footy chat as they head into the 2023 AFL season.

Each Friday on the show Gawn will preview each round, and provide analysis, insights and context from the perspective of someone inside the player group.

At 209 cm tall and weighing in at 111 kgs Gawn is literally a giant of the game. He was recruited by Melbourne Football Club in the 2009 draft and has been a Demons stalwart for the majority of his AFL career and, appointed Captain in 2020, he led Melbourne to its first AFL Premiership in 57 years.

Gawn has won the Keith ‘Bluey’ Truscott Trophy twice, the Neale Daniher Trophy, has been named in the all-Australian AFL team six times and is still held up by many as one of the best ruckman and leader in the game.

Sheargold, said: “Max has such a high footy I.Q., we love to think what he could bring to the show each week and hopefully some Lululemon merch is included.

“Having grown up in Melbourne and captaining the oldest club in the country, Max represents the beating heart of this city.”

Listen to Gawn on “The Marty Sheargold Show” on Triple M Melbourne Breakfast from 6am-9am and every afternoon nationally from 3-4pm on Triple M and LiSTNR.