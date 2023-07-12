ABC Causes A Scandal For Depicting A Trans Girl In Its Cartoon
An ABC cartoon showing a 10-year-old boy wishing to take puberty-blockers and transition to being female has received global backlash.
The ABC shared the cartoon on its social media on Monday, with the caption “Meet Sapphire, a transgender child.”
Sapphire tells her touching story in the the two-minute cartoon where she explains that she will “soon” get puberty blockers to “pause” her body.
“I’m 10. When I was younger I just didn’t feel right and everything felt wrong. I saw girls with like hairbrushes and barbies and like them having cool long hair.
“Ooh I want that hair, I’d like that dress. I knew that I wanted to be a girl and I was a girl but I didn’t really know what to say or how to say it or if it was true.”
The video sheds light to the disaffirming voice of society and how that makes young trans children feel “People think that I’m not really a girl. But I am a girl”
At the end of the video Sapphire declares: ‘I am who I want to be’.
And as powerful as Sapphire’s story is, in our current sociopolitical climate there’s no better subject that divides the masses more than trans rights.
And so expectedly, the internet amplified the disaffirming narrative that children like Sapphire face.
London-based reporter and Al Jazeera news producer Sonia Gallego tweeted:
‘Australia’s state broadcaster has made a cartoon promoting paediatric sex change,’
‘It’s pseudoscience and goes against the growing consensus that the risks outweigh the benefits and that if left alone, 80-90 per cent of such children grow up to be same-sex attracted.’
Other Twitter users voiced their agreement:
‘That child has no real idea of how they feel, now adults are influencing them to make decisions that they don’t need to make at their age,’
‘My child is 10. I’m doing my best to ensure he knows kids can’t be born in the wrong body,’ another user tweeted.
‘Much of this is also about needing an ‘instant ‘ cure, instant answer etc.’
A fourth added: ‘This looks like it is attempting to bypass parents to speak to pre-pubertal, suggestable kids.’
‘Once again targeting children. Leave them alone to flourish and grow without anyone’s interference. You know, like it once was. This is just abhorrent.’
An ABC spokesperson defended the cartoon stating it met the broadcaster’s guidelines.
‘All ABC programming must meet ABC Editorial Requirements and this content is no exception,’ they said.
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Anzu & IAS Launch Measurement Solution To Validate 3D In-Game Media Quality
Anzu and Integral Ad Science (IAS) have launched the industry’s first solution that measures viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) across 2D and 3D gaming environments and tracks them within the IAS Signal platform. The new measurement system is designed for programmatic and direct buys for display and video ads and spans mobile, PC, and console […]
B&T TV: Embracing Change With GroupM’s Top Female Executives
You'll be singing "Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves" after this, all while being offered singing lesson suggestions.
AWARD Gold Pencil Winners To Be Announced On 17 August
The AWARD Awards winners are set to be announced in a virtual and in-person event next month as part of This Way Up, Australia’s Advertising Festival of Creativity, taking place at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA). The Bronze and Silver winners will be revealed on Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 August in two virtual […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: MasterChef Meets Squid Games In Show’s Latest Challenge
Last night's MasterChef confirmed the perils of cooking with seafood. And by that we mean the bloody expensive perils.
Did Kyle And Jackie O Admit They Were Leaving KIIS FM?
Alan's untimely demise aside, anyone else feel the radio industry is in desperate, desperate need of some new blood?
UnLtd Reveals Industry’s Record-Breaking $70M Social Impact
UnLtd is kinda how we all want to see the advertising industry if you took out all the bitching & the subterfuge.
Did The Blackout Kill Reddit For Advertisers?
You don't know how close this came to being called a "B&T investigation". And it's very rare we cock that old gun.
Hotwire Global Communications Expands Presence In APAC
Hotwire Global Communications expands into the APAC region. Alas, no news of any hibiscus print uniform for staff.
A Second Young Person Now Involved In BBC Presenter Sex Scandal
The question remains: what is it with UK politicians, media personalities & royals & their bizarre sexual perversions?
Edge Promotes Nicole Gardner To MD, As David Stretch Steps Back At The Indie Agency
Movements at the top at indie agency Edge this morning. In fact, movements across the board following the prune juice.
Telco Orange Unveils Spectacular Dreamy, Trippy Airborne Choreographed Spot
Still raging after being overcharged on your Orange bill from back in 2005? Learn to finally forgive & forget here.
Ben Roberts-Smith To Appeal Defamation Defeat
It's just a wild guess here, but B&T reckons Ben Roberts-Smith's lawyers were the ones leaning on him to appeal.
Fox League Launches New Women’s League Show To Be Hosted By Lara Pitt
B&T is simply loving the new NRLW concept. Although we do miss the commentators saying "balls and all tackle".
Poll Finds 49% Of Americans Say Dylan Mulvaney “More Relevant” After Bud Light Nightmare
It appears the Bud Light fiasco has done Dylan Mulvaney little harm. Likewise it's been a boon for B&T's site traffic.
Completely Oddball Apple Ad Hailed A Hypnotic “Masterpiece”
Aside from Jimmy Brings or the Domino's guy tugging our doorbell, nothing titillates the B&T office like new Apple work.
Meta Teases More Threads Features, Twitter Buries Head
Get out of the way ChatGPT! Stand aside Apple Vision Pro! There's a new buzzword in town and it's Meta's Threads.
Indigenous Podcast Black Magic Woman Joins iHeart Podcast Network
Yes, this news has a bit of the Eric Claptons about it, but as you'll fast discover, you're completely wrong.
ACMA Could “Abuse” Proposed Misinformation Law: Meta
Meta’s head of public policy in Australia, Josh Machin, has told a Senate inquiry that a proposed law that would give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) ways to punish tech firms for spreading misinformation online could be open for “abuse.” Manchin told the inquiry that the law “empowers the ACMA to, for example, […]
News Corp & Coles Feed Those In Need This Winter
News Corp Australia’s food network, including leading food media brand taste.com.au, will support food rescue organisation SecondBite’s annual Winter Appeal for the second year. SecondBite’s Winter Appeal, in partnership with Coles, begins today and News Corp Australia’s food brands have launched an editorial campaign supporting the charity initiative, highlighting its work and encouraging consumers to donate […]
FORWARD Opens Brand New Melbourne Office & Announces New Senior Hire
PR agency FORWARD is PR-ing its new Melbourne PR office & PR hire in this PR release B&T is filing under PR news.
Atomic 212° Takes A Bite Out Of My Muscle Chef’s Media
Nothing screams a colleague's failed attempt to get fit like some out of date Muscle Chefs in the work fridge.
Cerebral Palsy Alliance Unveils Brand Campaign “A Life Changing Movement” Via Cummins&Partners
Here's some important work from cummins&partners. More importantly, you need to watch it.
Diets Are Leaving Aussie Women Nutritionally Unprepared For Pregnancy
New research revealed today that only a quarter (27 per cent) of current or aspiring mums are consuming specific nutrition important to a healthy pregnancy. Almost half of all women (44 per cent) actively trying to conceive (TTC) also said they don’t understand what to eat to access the nutrients they need for a healthy […]
DoorDash And McDonald’s Are Giving Away FREE Fries This Thursday!
B&T's not been as excited about a brand promo since we took home a Bacardi Breezer sun visor back in the summer of 2017.
Google AR Chief Departs Citing Company’s “Unstable Commitment & Vision” To the Tech
Google's AR chief has angrily quit his post, while many are now asking, "Shouldn't he have been a robot anyway?"
“There’s No Way On God’s Green Earth I’m Paying £35K For A W*nk!” – TV Star’s EPIC Denial That He Is The BBC Presenter At Centre Of Scandal
Yes, all this BBC coverage confirms B&T employs English people. And, sure, it has delivered this cracker of a headline.
“We’re Invited To Pitch Because We Say Something Different”: R/GA’s Australia’s New CEO Michael Titshall
B&T warns this one-on-one with the R/GA boss is a tad on the long side. But informative long, not boring long.
Monday TV Ratings: MasterChef And Have You Been Paying Attention? Give 10 A Boost
There was a cat's whisker in last night's TV numbers & that's without veterinarian Dr Chris Brown making an appearance.
“Parents Beware”: KSI & Logan Paul Under Fire Over PRIME Marketing
Have no idea who KSI & Logan Paul are or what PRIME even is? Get one of the office youngsters to walk you through this.
Sky News Launches Dedicated Channel & New Documentary On The Voice To Parliament
Confused about the Voice To Parliament? Become utterly befuddled by tuning in to Sky News's coverage.
Mindbox Hires IPG’s Ellen Rafferty As Business Manager
IPG's Ellen Rafferty moves over to marketing firm Mindbox taking not one but three IPG embossed notebooks along the way.
“Prison’s For People Who Never Roller Skate!” Ad For Rollerskating Rink Resurfaces & It’s Being Hailed A Masterpiece!
Throw away the Tony Robbins tapes & all that Deepak Chopra malarkey, this ad is the only inspiration you'll ever need.
Radio Ratings: 2GB Snatches Crown From Kyle And Jackie O As Radio Wars Continue
The radio numbers are in & in possible bad news for migrants, gays & the unemployed, Ray Hadley's done rather well.
Samsung Dares You To Look At Its New Phone In Latest Campaign By Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
Samsung refusing to get over its Apple fixation in latest work that B&T's probably wrongly described as "spoof horror".
Snap Now Lets Everyone Put A Link-In-Bio, Not Just Brands
Often thought one of Snap's downsides was its lack of a link-in bio? Delete this from your Excel spreadsheet of anger.
Oh, The Beery Irony! Budweiser Enlists A Man (Lionel Messi) To Front Its Women’s World Cup Campaign!
We've no idea what goes on in the Anheuser-Busch marketing department, but common sense doesn't appear high on its KPIs.