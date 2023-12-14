74% of APAC Communication Professionals Using Generative AI

A new study by Media Collateral finds that 74 per cent of communications professionals across Asia Pacific are now integrating generative AI technology, such as ChatGPT, into their work, with marketers leading the adoption rates at 90 per cent.

In contrast, journalists show more apprehension, having the lowest adoption rate at 61 per cent.



Survey Overview:

Conducted from October to December 2023, the digital survey received 227 respondents, consisting of journalists, marketers, PR practitioners, content creators, and advertisers.



Snapshot Findings:

Rapid adoption: 74 per cent of communications professionals are now using generative AI in their work

Marketers vs. Journalists: 90 per cent per cent of marketers have embraced generative AI, compared to 61% of journalists, with only 3 per cent of the latter considering it essential for daily tasks.

Future Engagement: 79 per cent of respondents plan to increase their engagement with generative AI over the next two years.

Workforce Disruption: 25 per cent believe generative AI will reduce job opportunities, 60 per cent think it will transform job roles.

AI for Efficiency and Innovation: 80 per cent use generative AI for productivity, with 67 per cent to simplify tasks and 52 per cent to create innovative content.

Primary Use Case: Content generation is the leading use of generative AI, with 75 per cent of professionals using or planning to use it for this purpose.

Voices from the Field:

This report includes valuable insights from diverse APAC professionals:

Rachel Chitra (Journalist, India): 18 years of experience at Reuters, Forbes Middle East, and Times of India, Rachel provides a seasoned journalist’s perspective on AI in media. She’s also advising on AI strategy at TrueInfo Labs.

Kristelie Yap-Win (Strategic Communications, Philippines): A senior figure at Maersk with a background in communications and project management, Kristelie brings insights from a global corporate perspective.

Shahin Hoda (B2B Marketer, Australia): As the Managing Director of xGrowth, Shahin’s expertise in account-based marketing enriches the study with a B2B marketing angle.

Myjanne Jensen (Journalist & Communications, New Zealand): With a background in multimedia journalism and PR, Myjanne’s experience with diverse clients adds a unique viewpoint.

Evelyn Choo (Strategic Communications, Singapore): Evelyn’s 13 years in strategic communications, including her time as a Channel NewsAsia journalist, provide a perspective on AI in high-pressure content environments.

Andrew Thompson, report author and manager of editorial and research hopes the report will stimulate discussions, shared learnings and experimentation. “As someone entrenched in journalism and communications, this study stemmed from vital questions about our professional futures amidst the advent of generative AI,” Andrew states.



“Generative AI is reshaping how we ideate and create messages, just as the printing press and internet once revolutionised their spread. Communications professionals will be shaping, and shaped by, the unfolding narrative of humans and AI. Our hope is that this report offers current practical insights, and fuels ongoing creative inquiry,” he adds.

Research is available HERE.