“35 Years In Advertising & Creative Departments Has Prepared Me!” Jane Caro Is Headed To Politics!

Ad veteran, author and commentator Jane Caro has announced she’s moving into politics and is running for an NSW Senate seat.

Caro will be running with the Reason party in the upcoming federal election. The former advertising guru has decided to make the transition so she can help make a tangible change!

Still, Caro has always been an instigator of change by sharing her opinions, supporting other women and challenging the status quo, so what made her make the jump? It can’t be because her current work is unfulfilling.

Caro told B&T, “Australia, we are doing everything ass about. We are faced with really wicked problems that require new ideas, new solutions and fresh ways of looking at the world. Meanwhile, we are stuck with leaders who are unimaginative, have no respect for creativity and aren’t interested in ideas and are opposed to original thought.”

Still, despite the overarching reasons, on a practical level, Caro wanted to maximise her impact, “I’ve been doing this for so long and seen no change. So I’ve decided to change what I do! I’m inspired by all the other women who have started to stand up and say no! This isn’t right the way our politics and democracy is being run and it isn’t healthy.”

And Caro’s move is causing a lot of buzz and support, support that is transferring into dollars, she’s just raised $17,000!

So how does Caro think politics will be different from the advertising industry? Besides perhaps a more conservative dress code, Caro explained: “I have no idea, but I do think being the only woman in creative departments for all those years has properly prepared me and held me in very good stead.

“I do often say to trolls, 35 years in advertising and creative departments means I’ve been bullied by the wittiest men in Australia! You can’t hurt me!”

However, Caro does admit that while she thinks the roles will be radically different, she believes the advertising industry has given her a pretty good foundation, Caro said: “It’s reasonably good prep, it’s very competitive, it’s very ruthless and it’s very sexist. Well, it certainly was, when I was in it.

“But unlike politics, advertising values ideas, creativity and original thought and doing something new and fresh. And we have governments at the moment that are fundamentally opposed to that!”

Caro also wants to make it clear that the advertising industry so far has been incredibly supportive of her move, “There have been some absolutely wonderful people in advertising who have helped me get to this point, with their graphic design skills, strategic advice and wise counsel,” Caro said.

BRB, here at B&T we are off to order a bunch of Caro for PM T-shirts.